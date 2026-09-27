Max Scherzer Sends Gracious Message to Blue Jays Fans

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer sent a gracious message to Blue Jays fans following potentially his last start in MLB.

The Blue Jays defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Sunday in the team’s final game of the season as they will not be making the postseason this year.

In what could be Scherzer’s final start of his MLB career, the legendary pitcher went 7 IP, giving up just 1 ER and striking out 7 while throwing 114 pitches on three days’ rest.

Max Scherzer’s Message to Blue Jays Fans

Speaking to Blue Jays reporter Hazel Mae following the Blue Jays’ win over Cincinnati on Sunday in the final game of the season, Scherzer sent a thankful message to the fans.

“Man, this is a hidden gem in the league. Toronto’s awesome. I love playing here. You guys are the best. Thank you for your support. You treated me and my family so well. All the players here, we all feel the same way, we love you guys. Thank you.”

Max Scherzer’s MLB Career

The 42-year-old Scherzer was drafted in the first round by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2006 and has played 19 seasons in MLB for the Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, and the Blue Jays.

He has won three Cy Young Awards as the best pitcher in the league, two World Series rings, and has a 225-126 record with an ERA in the low 3s and 3,557 career strikeouts, which has him ninth all time.

Scherzer just pitched for the Blue Jays on a heavily incentivized one-year contract for $3 million plus bonuses for reaching certain milestones. While he did not have the year that he wanted, nor did the Blue Jays have the year they wanted, as they missed the postseason, the way he ended the year with an incredible start for Toronto was the stuff of legends.

We now await Scherzer’s decision about whether or not he will continue pitching or if he will hang up his spikes. If this is it, then he couldn’t have gone out on a better note in front of the fans.