Max Scherzer Just Gave Blue Jays an Update on His Future

The Toronto Blue Jays will not have the chance to defend their American League championship from last season, as they were officially eliminated from postseason contention during their series loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

For the Blue Jays, it’s a disappointing end to a season that began with plenty of promise and expectation, especially considering what they accomplished last year. Meanwhile, one key member of the organization is openly discussing the inevitable end of his MLB career.

Pitcher Max Scherzer, who has played the last two years in Toronto, isn’t getting any younger at 42 years of age, has openly discussed the potential of hanging up the cleats for good. But will that happen at some point this offseason?

Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Max Scherzer Still Hasn’t Decided On Retirement

Scherzer, who will start for the Blue Jays in their season finale against the visiting Cincinnati Reds at Rogers Centre on Sunday, said that any decision regarding his immediate future will be forthcoming.

“I’ve gone through ups and downs through the season. I get it, but I’ve gotten to this point where I’m pretty healthy,” said Scherzer. “I’ve talked to everybody in my inner circle, and we all kind of feel the same way.

“We don’t need to make a decision today. Get to the off-season and just see how things unfold.”

Meanwhile, Scherzer acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding MLB with a potential labor stoppage that could threaten the 2027 campaign.

“We’ve also got a lot of uncertainty next year with all the labour issues, so you just don’t know how the season’s going to happen or unfold, or what opportunity is going to be in front of me,” said Scherzer. “It’s been kind of actually freeing. I’ve been thinking about it this way for the past say six weeks here, and nothing’s really changed.”

Max Scherzer Gave A Shoutout To Former Teammate Justin Verlander

Saturday marked the final start in the MLB career of Scherzer’s former Detroit Tigers teammate Justin Verlander, and he was sure to reach out to him.

“I’ve texted him like a little bit over the past day. I know he’s definitely at his end, and I’m really looking forward to seeing him go out there and pitch, and for everything he’s done in the game and accomplished,” said Scherzer. “It’s going to be a big moment for him, and I’ve really enjoyed watching him be able to get back out there one more time.”