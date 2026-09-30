Toronto Blue Jays Star May Retire With $395 Million In Career Earnings

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays had their season come to an end.

They beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1 (but did not qualify for the 2026 MLB playoffs).

Blue Jays Star May Retire With $395 Million

Max Scherzer got the start on Sunday.

He went 7.0 innings, allowing just one earned run with seven strikeouts.

The 42-year-old will now become a free agent (and his MLB future remains unclear).

MLB wrote: “Max Scherzer leaves the mound to a standing ovation for what could be the final time in his legendary career 👏”

It’s worth noting that Scherzer (who is one of the best pitchers of all time) was paid a lot of money.

Once his deferred payments are done, he will have $395 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

His biggest contract came from the Nationals.

Ken Rosenthal (currently with The Athletic) wrote on January 19, 2015: “Source: Scherzer deal with #Nationals is seven years, $210M with half deferred. He will receive $15M per year for 14 years.”

Looking At Scherzer

Scherzer was picked in the 1st round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He has pitched 19 seasons at the MLB level for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Texas Rangers (and Blue Jays).

The eight-time All-Star has won three Cy Young Awards.

Scherzer has also won two World Series titles with the Nationals (2019) and Rangers (2023).

Over 501 career games (492 starts), he is 225-126 with a 3.29 ERA.

Social Media On Scherzer

Here’s what people were saying about Scherzer:

Sportsnet: “I’m not crying, you’re crying 🥲 What an ovation for Max Scherzer as he leaves the mound for the final time this season 👏 Thank you, Max 💙”

FOX Sports: MLB: “Max Scherzer greets his family in the stands 💙”

Toronto Blue Jays: “Baseball ROYALTY 👑 A moment for Max and the Scherzer family 👏💙 #BlueJays50”

Front Office Sports: “Max Scherzer ran to his family in the stands after being pulled in the eighth inning of what could be the final game of his 19-year career. • 2 World Series titles • 3 Cy Young Awards • 8 All-Star selections”