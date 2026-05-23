MLB Legend José Bautista Makes Honest Toronto Blue Jays Statement

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (in Canada).

They are coming off a 6-2 win on Friday.

José Bautista Makes Honest Blue Jays Statement

Recently, MLB legend José Bautista spoke about the current Blue Jays (via Sportsnet).

Bautista: “I think they’re very similar to us in those years. Where they care. You can tell… Things are a little inconsistent right now, but I have full trust in this team that they’ll put it together, and go on a strong run… Hopefully, have a similar, or even better finish than last year.”

Bautista is one of the most beloved players in recent Blue Jays history, so they will likely enjoy hearing his thoughts.

Bautista’s MLB Career

Bautista was picked in the 20th round of the 2000 MLB Draft.

After a slow start to his career, he broke out in 2010 (with the Blue Jays) when he hit 54 home runs.

The six-time MLB All-Star spent part of 10 seasons with the franchise.

In addition to the Blue Jays, the 45-year-old also had stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays over 15 years.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 24-27 record in 51 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 14-11 in 25 games at home).

Following the Pirates, the Blue Jays will remain at home to host the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Last season, the Blue Jays reached the World Series for the first time since 1993.