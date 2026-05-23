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MLB Legend José Bautista Makes Honest Toronto Blue Jays Statement

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TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 19: Jose Bautista #19 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during batting practice prior to game three of the American League Championship Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (in Canada).

They are coming off a 6-2 win on Friday.

José Bautista Makes Honest Blue Jays Statement

GettyFormer Toronto Blue Jays Jose Bautista salutes the crowd before he takes part in a ceremony where his name is unveiled on the “Level of Excellence” before the game between the Blue Jays and the Chicago Cubs at the Rogers Centre on August 12, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

Recently, MLB legend José Bautista spoke about the current Blue Jays (via Sportsnet).

Bautista: “I think they’re very similar to us in those years. Where they care. You can tell… Things are a little inconsistent right now, but I have full trust in this team that they’ll put it together, and go on a strong run… Hopefully, have a similar, or even better finish than last year.”

Bautista is one of the most beloved players in recent Blue Jays history, so they will likely enjoy hearing his thoughts.

Bautista’s MLB Career

GettyJose Bautista #19 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by teammates after scoring a first inning run against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 18, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bautista was picked in the 20th round of the 2000 MLB Draft.

After a slow start to his career, he broke out in 2010 (with the Blue Jays) when he hit 54 home runs.

The six-time MLB All-Star spent part of 10 seasons with the franchise.

In addition to the Blue Jays, the 45-year-old also had stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays over 15 years.

GettyJose Bautista #19 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles during the American League Wild Card game at Rogers Centre on October 4, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 24-27 record in 51 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 14-11 in 25 games at home).

Following the Pirates, the Blue Jays will remain at home to host the Miami Marlins on Monday.

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after being talked to by the umpire during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 5, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. 

Last season, the Blue Jays reached the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Legend José Bautista Makes Honest Toronto Blue Jays Statement

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