Blue Jays Miscommunication Leads to Series Loss Against Seattle

The Toronto Blue Jays shocked the baseball world in 2025 when they rolled to Game 7 of the World Series, and although they came up short in dramatic circumstances against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the belief is that they were in prime position to get the job done in 2026.

However, whether it be due to injuries, players departing or their most important players struggling, the team have continued to come up short in their quest to get back to .500 and above this year. That quest continued over the weekend on the road against the Seattle Mariners, and while they looked good in Game 1 of the series, they dropped the last two by a combined score of 15-0 as they fall to 42-48 on the season.

The series finale was another deflating performance for the Blue Jays, but now, it appears as though there may be a reason why the team came out so flat early in the game.

Miscommunication on Anthem Time Costs the Blue Jays

While nothing can excuse this offense combining for four hits and no runs over the past two games, the pitching has struggled as well, and on Sunday, they saw rising star Trey Yesavage battle through six innings of work. He didn’t look his usual dominant self however, and now, Sportsnet reporter Hazel Mae has revealed the potential reason behind it, noting that Yesavage sat down for 20 minutes after warm up, blaming the fact that the Blue Jays were given the wrong anthem time.

While it may have played a role, the 22-year-old didn’t use it as an excuse, but he didn’t miss the chance to call out whoever is to blame for the mistake that saw him clearly out of his rhythm when first pitch eventually came around.

“I’m not going to say that effected me,” said Yesavage. “But start time at the time should be followed.”

Can the Blue Jays get Things Turned Around?

While it doesn’t seem like a lot, 20 minutes for a starter that’s used to throwing immediately after his routine can throw someone off immensely, but given how he’s risen to pressure packed moments, it’s no shock that Yesavage battled through, tossing 6.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs.

Whether or not it was the Blue Jays fault or the miscommunication came from the MLB side of things, this is another thing that’s gone wrong in Toronto, with the team now six games under .500 as they struggle to build the momentum that they had in 2025 across the second half of the season. If this was a fault from Major League Baseball, it’s a mistake that simply can’t be allowed to happen, but if it’s on the Blue Jays side of things, it would be a calamity of errors, something of which has seemingly defined 2026 thus far.

The team have managed to get healthy recently however, and after the All-Star break, they should be near 100% and ready to get back into the post-season race with just three games separating them from the final Wild Card spot, but if this type of issue is allowed to happen, it’s another thing that will stand in their way.