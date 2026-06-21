MLB Trade: Blue Jays Land Former Top Prospect Amid Monster Season

The Toronto Blue Jays are boosting their infield depth, trading for a former top MLB prospect who has been tearing through Triple-A this season.

The Blue Jays landed veteran Luis Urias from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations, a move that could help the AL East team in their quest to return to the World Series.

Blue Jays Add Depth to Their Infield

As Lou Landers of The Big Lead noted, Urias was ranked as the second-best second base prospect by MLB Pipeline in 2018 and among the top-20 for the entire league.

“There was a time when Urías was viewed as one of the most promising young infielders in baseball,” Landers wrote. “After signing with the San Diego Padres as an international free agent in 2013, he quickly climbed through the minor league system. His breakout came as a teenager when he won both the batting title and MVP honors in the California League at just 19 years old.”

Sportsnet noted that Urias has plenty of MLB experience as well, giving the Blue Jays some trusted depth in their infield.