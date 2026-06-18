Blue Jays Get Blunt Trade Deadline Take on Giants’ Willy Adames

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off sweeping the Boston Red Sox and now sit one game below .500 at 37-38. Moreover, as of June 18, the Blue Jays are currently in one of the Wild Card spots. As a result, Toronto could use the upcoming trade deadline to further solidify itself as a playoff contender.

After falling one game short of winning the World Series, the Blue Jays want to get back to the Fall Classic and finish the job. Nonetheless, Toronto might need to make a couple of moves before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, but what move would make sense for the reigning American League champions?

In a June 18 article, Jake Elman of FanSided sees the Blue Jays as a potential landing spot for San Francisco Giants‘ Willy Adames, who is in the second season of a seven-year, $182 million contract.

“Despite not playing in the United States, you never hear the Blue Jays crying poor and complaining about how they can’t keep up with the Yankees or Dodgers,” Elman wrote. “In fact, the Vladimir Guerrero and Dylan Cease contracts say otherwise. Money is no obstacle for the Blue Jays if it means winning a title.

“More organizations must follow in the Blue Jays’ footsteps, though we know they won’t even consider it. We’ll see whether Adames is the next former All-Star headed to Toronto.”

Blue Jays Would Need to Make Huge Committment

Despite Elman stating that Adames makes sense for the Blue Jays, it’s not an easy trade to pull as Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News puts it, a deal for the Giants shortstop is “difficult and improbable.”

“In 2025 and 2026, Adames is on the books for $13.1 million,” delos Santos wrote in a June 18 column. “From 2027-2031, Adames will make $31.1 million per year. In 2027, the only shortstops who will be making more are the New York Mets‘ Francisco Lindor and the Texas Rangers’ Corey Seager…

“Even if the Giants eat some of the money, would any team be willing to take on Adames’ remaining years and a chunk of his salary? That proposition isn’t impossible, but it’s unlikely that San Francisco’s front office could find a suitor.”

Willy Adames’ Production With Giants Is Concerning

Moreover, along with the money, Adames’ production has gone south in both his bat and glove, which might worry a team like the Blue Jays, given the financial commitment they’d need to make, even if the Giants earn some of it.

“Adames has only been a little better than league average at the plate since joining the Giants, posting a .226 batting average with 43 homers and a 108 OPS+ over the last two seasons,” delos Santos added in his column.

“The real long-term concern with Adames, though, lies with his defense. Adames has been worth -14 outs above average, a range-based fielding stat, this season. That’s not just the fewest among all shortstops, but the fewest among all defenders.”

As for this season, Adames has a .229 batting average with 66 hits, 13 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 36 runs scored in 72 games, per StatMuse.

San Francisco appears ready to hit the reset button and offload their underwhelming veterans, and perhaps a move to a team with playoff aspirations will jumpstart Adames; the question will be whether any team wants to take on that commitment.