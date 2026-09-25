Hi, Subscriber

Blue Jays Make Sudden Multiple Lineup Changes

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 23: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media during World Series Workout Day at Rogers Centre on October 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays will have one last chance to watch their club up close and personal at Rogers Centre this season, as the campaign will end without an opportunity to defend their American League Championship of a year ago.

Toronto’s fate was officially sealed earlier in this week during their series loss to the Baltimore Orioles, as they were eliminated from playoff contention. But there are still three games left on the schedule, beginning on Friday against the visiting Cincinnati Reds.

The Toronto Blue Jays Made Numerous Changes To Their Lineup For Their Final Series Opener

The Blue Jays made several changes to their lineup for their final regular season series opener.

Charles McAdoo and Alejandro Kirk are both in the starting lineup, batting first and second, respectively, while Davis Schneider slides into the No. 7 spot, while Josh Smith, Andrés Giménez and Brandon Valenzuela are out of the lineup.

Additionally, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. moves from second to third, while Kazuma Okamoto drops from third to fifth and Nathan Lukes falls from the leadoff spot to sixth. Ernie Clement has also shifted from second base to shortstop and moved up one spot from ninth to eighth.

Toronto’s full lineup for Friday’s contest in front of the home fans is as follows:

  • C. McAdoo — 2B
  • A. Kirk — C
  • V. Guerrero Jr. — 1B
  • G. Springer — DH
  • K. Okamoto — 3B
  • N. Lukes — RF
  • D. Schneider — LF
  • E. Clement — SS
  • M. Straw — CF

Jose Soriano will get the start on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker

0 Comments

Blue Jays Make Sudden Multiple Lineup Changes

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x