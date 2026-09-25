Blue Jays Make Sudden Multiple Lineup Changes

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays will have one last chance to watch their club up close and personal at Rogers Centre this season, as the campaign will end without an opportunity to defend their American League Championship of a year ago.

Toronto’s fate was officially sealed earlier in this week during their series loss to the Baltimore Orioles, as they were eliminated from playoff contention. But there are still three games left on the schedule, beginning on Friday against the visiting Cincinnati Reds.

The Toronto Blue Jays Made Numerous Changes To Their Lineup For Their Final Series Opener

The Blue Jays made several changes to their lineup for their final regular season series opener.

Charles McAdoo and Alejandro Kirk are both in the starting lineup, batting first and second, respectively, while Davis Schneider slides into the No. 7 spot, while Josh Smith, Andrés Giménez and Brandon Valenzuela are out of the lineup.

Additionally, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. moves from second to third, while Kazuma Okamoto drops from third to fifth and Nathan Lukes falls from the leadoff spot to sixth. Ernie Clement has also shifted from second base to shortstop and moved up one spot from ninth to eighth.

Toronto’s full lineup for Friday’s contest in front of the home fans is as follows:

C. McAdoo — 2B

A. Kirk — C

V. Guerrero Jr. — 1B

G. Springer — DH

K. Okamoto — 3B

N. Lukes — RF

D. Schneider — LF

E. Clement — SS

M. Straw — CF

Jose Soriano will get the start on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.