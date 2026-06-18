Blue Jays Share News on Injured $22 Million Outfielder

The Toronto Blue Jays have been without outfielder Anthony Santander all season, but finally offered a positive news update about his recovery before a matchup against the Boston Red Sox.

Santander is scheduled to begin a hitting progression this week or next week, manager John Schneider told reporters, including Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. The veteran is working his way back from a left shoulder labral tear. He’s been on the 60-day injured list for most of the season.

“There’s a shot he could definitely be a factor,” Schneider said. Matheson added that Santander will need a full ramp-up similar to Spring Training. If he does make it back to the big-league club, it’ll likely be for the final month or two of the campaign.

Toronto Blue Jays News Update: Anthony Santander Nearing Return to Hitting

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Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal with the Blue Jays heading into the 2025 season. He struggled mightily in his first year with the club, hitting .175 with six home runs across 54 games. The veteran missed a significant portion of the season due to shoulder inflammation. Santander’s contributions in 2026 have been non-existent. He’s yet to suit up as he once again battles a balky shoulder. Santander is the fifth-most expensive player on the roster, making $22 million this year.

The progression toward getting back in the batter’s box is a positive development for Santander, though he’ll be hard-pressed to make a difference with the team in 2026. The 31-year-old is coming off easily the worst season of his career. His 61 wRC+ was his worst mark since he first broke into the league with the Baltimore Orioles.

Santander delivered a monster 44-homer campaign in 2024. He had been a consistent presence in the middle of Baltimore’s lineup for multiple seasons, culminating in the career year. The Orioles let the former Rule 5 pick walk in free agency. Santander, entering his age-30 season, came with question marks around his defensive viability and longevity as a slugger. The division-rival Blue Jays rolled the dice on the slugger, and the results have yet to materialize in Toronto.

Do the Blue Jays Need Anthony Santander?

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Toronto has had a hard time landing on a consistent option at designated hitter. Veteran George Springer has handled the majority of the reps there, but he’s posted a weak .677 OPS in 230 plate appearances. The former Houston Astros outfielder has dealt with injury issues of his own, leading to several Blue Jays cycling through the DH spot. Heading into a Thursday, June 18, game against the Red Sox, 10 different players had seen time at designated hitter.

Santander did spend some time in the corner outfield spots last season. He could factor into the rotation on the grass. Jesus Sanchez and Nathan Lukes have led a left-field contingent that ranks sixth in the league in OPS. The production has been as good in right field, which could lead to an opportunity for Santander. He was a positive defender at the position as recently as 2024. The pending return of Addison Barger could complicate matters, though.