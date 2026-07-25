Toronto Blue Jays Get Injury News On Notable Player Within Organization

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a 6-4 loss on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays Get Injury News On Notable Player

During their series with the Red Sox, the Blue Jays got injury news on Nolan Perry.

Via MLB.com (on July 24): “The fast-rising Blue Jays prospect took a 104 mph line drive off his face in the second inning for Double-A New Hampshire on July 19. Perry is expected to be OK in the long run but first must go through concussion protocol. The 22-year-old righty has posted a 2.41 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP and a .191 average against, while striking out 85 in 56 innings across three levels of the Minors this season.”

Perry was picked in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The 22-year-old is in the middle of his first year at the Double-A level.

The Blue Jays wrote (on July 1): “OFFICIAL: SS JoJo Parker and RHP Nolan Perry have been named to the @MLB All-Star #FuturesGame! ⭐️ Parker: 9 HR | 43 RBI | .853 OPS ⭐️ Perry: 2.47 ERA | 85 Ks in 54.2 IP”

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the last-place team in the American League East with a 47-57 record in 104 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 21-27 in 48 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Red Sox, the Blue Jays will visit the Washington Nationals on Monday.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have been the hottest team in the MLB the past few weeks.

They are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 53-49 record in 102 games.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox are 9-1 (and they are 24-28 in 52 games at Fenway Park).

Following their series with the Blue Jays, they will head on the road to visit the Athletics in Sacramento on Monday night.