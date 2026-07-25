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Toronto Blue Jays Get Injury News On Notable Player Within Organization

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 25: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during batting practice before game two of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a 6-4 loss on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays Get Injury News On Notable Player

GettyNolan Perry #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays on the American League Team pitches in the third inning during the 2026 MLB Futures Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

During their series with the Red Sox, the Blue Jays got injury news on Nolan Perry.

Via MLB.com (on July 24): “The fast-rising Blue Jays prospect took a 104 mph line drive off his face in the second inning for Double-A New Hampshire on July 19. Perry is expected to be OK in the long run but first must go through concussion protocol. The 22-year-old righty has posted a 2.41 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP and a .191 average against, while striking out 85 in 56 innings across three levels of the Minors this season.”

Perry was picked in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The 22-year-old is in the middle of his first year at the Double-A level.

The Blue Jays wrote (on July 1): “OFFICIAL: SS JoJo Parker and RHP Nolan Perry have been named to the @MLB All-Star #FuturesGame! ⭐️ Parker: 9 HR | 43 RBI | .853 OPS ⭐️ Perry: 2.47 ERA | 85 Ks in 54.2 IP”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyAndrés Giménez #0 of the Toronto Blue Jays (R) high-fives teammate Yohendrick Pinango #24 after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on July 24, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Blue Jays are the last-place team in the American League East with a 47-57 record in 104 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 21-27 in 48 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Red Sox, the Blue Jays will visit the Washington Nationals on Monday.

Red Sox Right Now

GettyAroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on July 24, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox have been the hottest team in the MLB the past few weeks.

They are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 53-49 record in 102 games.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox are 9-1 (and they are 24-28 in 52 games at Fenway Park).

Following their series with the Blue Jays, they will head on the road to visit the Athletics in Sacramento on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Get Injury News On Notable Player Within Organization

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