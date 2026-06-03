The fan who threw a ball at Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jesus Sanchez will reportedly not face any criminal charges.

In one of the oddest things you will see on an MLB baseball field this season, a fan at Camden Yards threw a ball at Sanchez during a break in play that hit the Jays outfielder in the wrist, forcing him to leave Sunday’s game between Toronto and Baltimore, a 9-5 Orioles win.

During a mound visit for Toronto reliever Hayden Juenger, Sanchez reached his glove up in the air while he was looking at a fan in the crowd. The fan, who is said to be a pre-teenager, thought that Sanchez wanted to play catch with him, so he threw the ball at the player. But Sanchez turned away at the wrong time, and the ball hit him in the wrist, forcing him to leave the game. The fan was ejected, as despite the misunderstanding, fans cannot throw objects into the field of play.

No Criminal Charges for Fan Who Threw Ball at Jesus Sanchez

Two days later, the Blue Jays were in Atlanta on Monday for a game against the Atlanta Braves, which they lost 4-3.

Before the game started, Schneider spoke to reporters and confirmed that Sanchez did not want any criminal charges levied against the fan, and he now considers the matter to be over and done with.

“They asked Sanch how they wanted to have it handled. And he was pretty low-key about it, in terms of, like, anything criminal or anything. So I think that’s over and done with,” Schneider told reporters, including Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith.

John Schneider on the fallout from Sunday, when a fan in Balt. threw a ball that hit Jesus Sanchez: “They asked Sanch how they wanted to have it handled. And he was pretty low-key about it, in terms of, like, anything criminal or anything. So I think that's over and done with.” https://t.co/s0T0L9BNse — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 3, 2026

Sanchez was feeling better on Tuesday and even pinch-hit in the ninth inning, popping out during his pinch-hit appearance for catcher Brandon Valenzuela.

“He felt surprisingly good. Pretty much normal,” Schneider said of Sanchez.

Jesus Sanchez is a Key Player for Toronto

The Blue Jays acquired Sanchez during the offseason in a one-for-one trade with the Houston Astros for fellow outfielder Joey Loperfido.

In his first season in Toronto, Sanchez has hit .286 with 6 home runs and 28 RBIs for a .781 OPS. He has been a solid player for the Blue Jays, and they need his bat to stay hot this season if the team is going to make a playoff push.

Following Toronto’s loss to Atlanta on Tuesday, the Blue Jays dropped to 29-32 overall, good for fourth place in the American League East. However, because the American League as a whole has been so mediocre this year, the Blue Jays are only 1 GB of the third and final AL Wild Card spot.

If the Blue Jays are going to make a playoff run this year, then they need everyone to contribute and do their part, plus they need their injured players to get healthy.

They will also need Sanchez to stay hot and to stay healthy, as he is a key cog in the middle of the team’s lineup, so the team is extremely thankful he didn’t suffer a serious injury when the fan hit him with the ball.