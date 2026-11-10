Toronto Blue Jays Officially Announce Signings of 4 Players During MLB Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays officially announced the signings of four players to minor-league contracts with invites to spring training in a social media post on Tuesday morning.

Via the Blue Jays on X:

OFFICIAL: We’ve signed the following free agents to Minor League deals with invites to #SpringTraining

OF Victor Arias

RHP Lazaro Estrada

OF Rudy Martin Jr.

RHP Josh Stephan

Toronto Blue Jays Sign 4 Players to Minor-League Contracts

The four players whom Toronto recently signed will be at spring training despite signing minor-league deals.

However, with the looming lockout, their might not be a typical spring training. But since all four players aren’t on the 40-man roster, they will be eligible to play minor-league baseball even if the lockout extends through the regular season.

Looking at Victor Arias

Arias has been with the Blue Jays organization since Aug. 2019.

The 23-year-old outfielder has never made it past Double-A. This past season, he slashed .226/.277/.379 with 10 homers and 43 RBI over 87 games at Double-A.

Since making his professional debut in 2021, Arias has hit .255/.353/.399 with 32 home runs, 176 RBI and 73 stolen bases over 382 games.

Looking at Lazaro Estrada

Estrada has been with the Blue Jays organization since 2018.

The right-hander made his MLB debut with Toronto in 2025. He made two appearances in his first big-league season and eight in 2026.

Over his 10 MLB outings, Estrada posted a 6.64 ERA with 19 strikeouts and 11 walks in 20 1/3 innings.

The right-hander has a career 3.84 ERA with 537 strikeouts and 142 walks over 467 minor-league innings.

Looking at Rudy Martin Jr.

Martin, 30, finally made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays last season. He had just three plate appearances with Toronto.

In nine minor-league seasons, Martin slashed .252/.358/.387 with 50 home runs and 252 RBI.

Looking at Josh Stephan

Stephan has spent most of his professional career with the Texas Rangers organization. He signed with Texas during the 2020 season.

The Rangers traded Stephan and second baseman Josh Smith to the Blue Jays for left-hander Adam Macko at this year’s trade deadline.

In his minor-league career, Stephan has recorded a 4.43 ERA with 520 strikeouts and 151 walks in 520 1/3 innings.