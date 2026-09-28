Toronto Blue Jays 10-Year Veteran Makes Feelings Clear on Future

A10-year MLB veteran isn’t sure if he is going to pitch again after ending the year with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto had a disappointing season as the Blue Jays failed to make the postseason a year after reaching the World Series. The Blue Jays were hindered by injuries, as they had 64 players who played a game for them, including Paul Sewald.

After the season ended, Sewald made it clear he isn’t sure what his future is.

Paul Sewald Comments on Future After Toronto Blue Jays Season

After the Blue Jays season came to an end, the future for many players was up in the air.

Toronto claimed Sewald off waivers, and he pitched well for the Blue Jays down the stretch. However, he is 36 and will be 37 early next year and he just finished his 10th MLB season, so he isn’t sure if he will get another contract.

Asked Sewald about this moment: “I’m not done if the league wants me, but I don’t know. Are we going to play baseball next year? Then I’d be 38 the next time we play. … I tried to not take a single outing for granted this year.” #BlueJays https://t.co/gFdvk2kjR4 — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) September 28, 2026

“I’m not done if the league wants me, but I don’t know. Are we going to play baseball next year? Then I’d be 38 the next time we play. … I tried to not take a single outing for granted this year,” Sewald said to Mitch Bannon.

Sewald pitched well for the Blue Jays after a disastrous tenure with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Whether or not Toronto will have any interest in bringing him back is to be seen, but he could be a veteran option for the Blue Jays.

With Toronto, Sewald went 0-0 with a 0.63 ERA in 17 games as he was stellar out of the bullpen. In his MLB career, the right-hander is 23-31 with a 4.19 ERA and is 110-of-139 in saves.

Toronto Turns Attention to Offseason

The Blue Jays had a disappointing year, and the focus turns to the offseason.

Toronto has some changes to make, and manager John Schneider said they need more consistency from their offense.

“More consistency from an offensive standpoint, whether that’s slugging, scoring position and baserunning,” Schneider said. “I feel like there are areas we got better at this year in terms of defence, in terms of pitching. But I think overall just getting back to an offence that can do a variety of things and not one thing, and definitely focus on the baserunning part.”

Blue Jays ace Dylan Cease, meanwhile, said the year was disappointing for Toronto.

“You can always look at things and try to objectively figure out what could have been better, what went wrong, and all that,” said Cease. “Undoubtedly, we faced a lot of adversity and I’m not minimizing any of that. I guess it’s just, you spend, whatever, six, seven, eight months working towards something and when it doesn’t end up coming to fruition, it’s disappointing. There are many factors, but as a whole, it’s just emotionally disappointing when it doesn’t work out.”

The Blue Jays will likely be active this offseason, overhauling their roster.