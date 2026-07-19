Former Toronto Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Cut By Current MLB Team

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox in Canada.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1 after the Blue Jays won Saturday’s game 1-0.

Former Toronto Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Cut

Also on Sunday, news came out that the Houston Astros are designating former Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson for assignment.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic wrote: “Ray Delgado is in the Astros’ clubhouse. Nate Pearson is packing his bags and getting hugs from teammates. Pearson does not have minor-league options remaining and, according to a source, has been DFA’d. No official word from the Astros yet.”

Pearson had been in the middle of his first season with the Astros.

He is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 16 games.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him, or if he returns to the Astros (Triple-A).

Looking At Pearson

Pearson was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He spent part of four seasons in Toronto.

Following his time with the Blue Jays, the 29-year-old pitched part of two seasons for the Chicago Cubs (before joining the Astros).

Over 139 career games, Pearson has gone 10-6 with a 4.99 ERA.

He could be a good addition to another team in need of pitching depth.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are at the bottom of the American League East with a 46-52 record in 98 games.

They will remain at home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

Astros Right Now

The Astros are currently the third-place team in the American League West with a 47-53 record in 100 games.

They will finish their series with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday (at home).