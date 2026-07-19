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Former Toronto Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Cut By Current MLB Team

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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Starting pitcher Nate Pearson #24 of the Toronto Blue Jays works the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Blue Jays are hosting the Nationals for their 2020 home opener at Nationals Park due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Blue Jays played as the home team due to their stadium situation and the Canadian government’s policy on COVID-19. They will play a majority of their home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox in Canada.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1 after the Blue Jays won Saturday’s game 1-0.

Former Toronto Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Cut

GettyNate Pearson #55 of the Houston Astros pitches to the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on July 08, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Also on Sunday, news came out that the Houston Astros are designating former Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson for assignment.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic wrote: “Ray Delgado is in the Astros’ clubhouse. Nate Pearson is packing his bags and getting hugs from teammates. Pearson does not have minor-league options remaining and, according to a source, has been DFA’d. No official word from the Astros yet.”

Pearson had been in the middle of his first season with the Astros.

He is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 16 games.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him, or if he returns to the Astros (Triple-A).

Looking At Pearson

GettyNate Pearson #24 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

Pearson was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He spent part of four seasons in Toronto.

Following his time with the Blue Jays, the 29-year-old pitched part of two seasons for the Chicago Cubs (before joining the Astros).

GettyNate Pearson #24 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates an out to end the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on May 26, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Over 139 career games, Pearson has gone 10-6 with a 4.99 ERA.

He could be a good addition to another team in need of pitching depth.

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays is doused with water after the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 18, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays are at the bottom of the American League East with a 46-52 record in 98 games.

They will remain at home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

Astros Right Now

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros singles during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park on July 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The Astros are currently the third-place team in the American League West with a 47-53 record in 100 games.

They will finish their series with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday (at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Toronto Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Cut By Current MLB Team

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