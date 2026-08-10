Blue Jays Pitcher Trey Yesavage Describes Knee Injury

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage, who is facing the possibility of surgery, described what his recent knee injury felt like.

Yesavage left his start last Tuesday night against the Houston Astros ahead of the third inning after feeling something in his left knee. An MRI showed that he has a meniscus injury, and on Monday, he will visit a specialist in Dallas to determine the best course of action.

Trey Yesavage Describes Knee Injury

Speaking to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, Yesavage explained the pain that he felt against the Astros, which forced him out of his start and onto the 15-day IL.

“It was weird, I’d never felt that before, so I knew something was bugging me. Seasons of wear and tear on the body, freak things happen,” Yesavage said.

“Whatever the whole situation is, it’s out of my control, but the best course of action moving forward is what I’d like to achieve. I’d be pretty disappointed. Missed a month at the beginning of the year and it was a little rocky before the all-star break. Then just now, after the all-star break, making tweaks and just catching my stride. Surgery would suck if it comes to that. I’d like to be back out there as soon as possible.”

According to Davidi, Dr. Daniel Cooper will make the final decision on what will happen to Yesavage, who is clearly trying to avoid surgery, but who may be forced to get it if the doctor believes that’s what needs to be done.

Blue Jays Need Trey Yesavage

Right now, the Blue Jays have a 56-63 record, which has them 3.5 GB of the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League. The team is in a fight to make the playoffs this year, just one season removed from making it to Game 7 of the World Series, when they came up just short against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a postseason run where Yesavage showed that he is a young starting pitcher on the rise.

This season, Yesavage has struggled to stay healthy for the Blue Jays, but when he has been on the mound, he has produced solid results, throwing to a 3.65 ERA in 18 starts in 2026.

The Blue Jays need Yesavage to get healthy and get back into their rotation if they want a chance of going anywhere in the playoffs this year. That being said, the team also knows that he is going to be with the team for many years to come, so there is no reason to rush him back, especially if the doctor says that he needs surgery on his knee.

So, for now, Yesavage and all Blue Jays Nation await what the doctor says and what is next for Yesavage. Hopefully, the young starter gets good news and surgery can be avoided. But if he has to get surgery and therefore will miss the rest of the season, then so be it, as his health is of the utmost importance for Toronto going forward.