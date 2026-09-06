Blue Jays Get Surprising Injury Update on $30M Pitcher During Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays finally got some positive injury news on a pitcher.

Toronto’s pitching staff has been decimated by injuries this season, but they finally got some good news during their series against the Kansas City Royals.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 4-3 win over the Royals to secure a series win. Toronto is looking for a series sweep on Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 72-71.

Toronto Blue Jays Get Injury Update on Cody Ponce

During the Blue Jays series against the Royals, Toronto got a surprising injury update on an impact starting pitcher.

Toronto signed Cody Ponce to a three-year, $30 million deal after a successful stint in Korea. However, in Ponce’s first start, he tore his ACL, and it was expected that he would be out for the season.

Yet, during their series against the Royals, Blue Jays insider Arden Zwelling gave a surprising injury update on Ponce.

“Some longer-term notes as Blue Jays continue churning through starters… Cody Ponce (knee) would only be an option if the Blue Jays advanced deep into October,” Zwelling wrote on X.

Toronto getting Ponce back this season would be a major surprise, yet it does seem unlikely. However, it is good news as it appears the right-hander is rehabbing well and is trending in the right direction, as he should be a key part of the 2027 rotation.

Ponce struggled in his first stint in the MLB. Yet, he made some major changes after going overseas and now he looked like he would be an impact pitcher for the Blue Jays this season.

Toronto’s rotation has been hampered by injuries as Jose Berrios, Bowden Francis, Ponce, Patrick Corbin, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, and Jameson Taillon are all on the IL.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are back in a playoff spot as Toronto is playing much better baseball.

Toronto has won its series against the Royals after winning a series against the Cleveland Guardians and sweeping the Seattle Mariners before that.

“There are certain points of the season where you can get down a little bit. There are certain points where you feel good about what you’re doing and I think right now is one of those times where you feel good about what you’re doing,” said manager John Schneider.

“You don’t want to take anything for granted. This American League is crazy and it changes every single night. So I think just worrying about us is most important, but it’s nice to be in this position, for sure. You battle your asses off to get to this position with (19) games left, so you’ve got to keep doing what you’re doing because what we’ve been doing has been pretty damn good.”

The Blue Jays are 72-71 and holding onto the final Wild Card spot.