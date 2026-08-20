Blue Jays Handed Positive Injury Updates on Pair of Pitchers During Rays Series

The Toronto Blue Jays were handed some positive injury news on a pair of pitchers during their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Toronto’s pitching staff has been dealt with a plethora of injuries this season, but the Blue Jays could get two back in the very near future.

Ahead of the Blue Jays series finale against the Rays, veteran left-handed reliever Joe Mantiply is set to make another rehab outing and could be back with the team shortly, according to Arden Zwelling.

“Joe Mantiply felt good after a rehab outing with Dunedin on Wednesday; he threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout. Mantiply will likely go to triple-A Buffalo from here and pitch one or two more times before he’s activated,” Zwelling wrote on X.

Mantiply will give Toronto a fresh bullpen arm who had success before his knee injury this year. He was 1-0 with a 2.04 ERA in 17 games and gives the Blue Jays another lefty option out of the bullpen.

Along with Mantiply, Toronto also got positive injury news on starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti, who could make his Blue Jays debut on Friday. Toronto acquired the right-hander for Daulton Varsho from the Houston Astros, and Arrighetti could start against the New York Yankees, according to Mitch Bannon.

“Sounds like Spencer Arrighetti will be part of Friday’s Blue Jays game in NY, as starter or bulk, depending on how today’s bullpen usage goes,” Bannon wrote on X.

Arrighetti can be the Blue Jays’ fifth starter going forward as Jameson Taillon and Trey Yesavage are both injured.

So, with the Blue Jays fighting for a playoff spot, Toronto is close to getting two impact arms back from the injured list.

Blue Jays Could Get Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Back Soon

Along with the two pitchers, Toronto was also handed positive injury news on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who could be back this weekend.

Guerrero is on the 7-day concussion IL, and he’s set to begin a rehab assignment and could return on Saturday in the Bronx, according to MLB.com’s Brian Murphy.

“It appears more and more like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be activated from the seven-day concussion injured list when he is first eligible ahead of Saturday’s game against the Yankees,” Murphy wrote. “But before Guerrero plays in the Bronx, he is going to play in Clearwater, Fla. Manager John Schneider said Thursday that Guerrero has been cleared to play in a Minor League game, and he will be the designated hitter for Single-A Dunedin in its game tonight versus the Clearwater Threshers, the Phillies’ Single-A affiliate.”

Guerrero has struggled this season as he’s hitting .263 with 7 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are looking for a series win against the Rays on Thursday.

Toronto won the series opener before losing 7-6 on Wednesday due to some poor defensive plays from Jesus Sanchez.

The Blue Jays enter play on Thursday with a record of 62-66 and are 1 game back of the third and final Wild Card spot in the AL.

After their series against the Rays, Toronto will go on the road to play the Yankees for three games.