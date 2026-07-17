Blue Jays Predicted to Acquire 28-Home Run Slugger to Add Much-Needed Bat

The Toronto Blue Jays are surprisingly outside of a playoff spot after the All-Star break, just a year after reaching the World Series.

Toronto’s offense has struggled this season as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer have been well below expectations. If the Blue Jays are going to turn their season around, they will need to add some more offense and could look to upgrade an outfield bat.

With that, MLB analyst Chris Rose of Talkin’ Baseball predicts the Blue Jays will acquire Lane Thomas from the Kansas City Royals.

“Every team outside of Kansas City and the Angels is in it in the American League,” Rose said. “So, the Blue Jays are still in it, but need some help offensively. This guy isn’t going to change the world, but he’s an athletic outfielder who can still hit left-handed pitching and has done some nice things in the playoffs in years past. Lane Thomas is on his way north of the border.”

Thomas would add a much-needed bat to Toronto’s lineup and also fill the void in the outfield. Addison Barger is injured, as is Jesus Sanchez, who also struggled this season, so the Blue Jays could use another impact bat in the corner outfield, which Thomas is.

Thomas, meanwhile, is a pending free agent, so the cost to acquire him likely wouldn’t be that high. He’s hitting .234 with 7 home runs and 31 RBIs this season, but his career high is 28 home runs and 86 RBIs.

Blue Jays Offense has Struggled

A year after Toronto had one of the best offenses in baseball, the Blue Jays have struggled this season.

A big reason for the lack of success is that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has struggled mightily. He’s a below-league-average hitter, while Springer, Alejandro Kirk, and Daulton Varsho have also taken steps back.

So, Blue Jays manager John Schneider knows he needs the team to flip the switch offensively if they are going to go on a run.

“We got to flip it,” Schneider said. “It’s something we talk about, something we’re grinding on, but you got to go out and do it. … I think when you look up at like Varsh, Kirky, Vlad, obviously, and George, you need some more slug out of those guys. They’re being pitched differently, and I think you can’t let it fester and carry over and bleed into the next day. They gotta get some pitches to hit them hard.”

Toronto is 45-51 and last in the AL East.

Toronto GM Hints at Other Moves

Although many believe the Blue Jays need to add another bat, general manager Ross Atkins has another need.

Atkins said the biggest need for the Blue Jays is starting pitching help.

“It’s probably starting pitching, but it’s not as easy as just deciding to do that,” Atkins said, “because we have five starters that we’re confident in. You can just never have enough. We’ve talked about that a lot over the years and over this year, specifically, as we started heavy in that category. We’re just always looking to support that. In an ideal world, it would be optionable starting pitching, one of the hardest things to acquire in baseball.”

Although the Blue Jays are under .500, Atkins expects them to be buyers ahead of August 3.