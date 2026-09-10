Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Cut ‘Funky’ 2-Year MLB Pitcher in Surprise Move

The Toronto Blue Jays are firmly in a playoff push for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

Toronto is coming off a disappointing series loss to the Athletics on the road and now has a day off. The Blue Jays will begin a three-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Toronto is 73-74 and 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Cut Chase Lee

The Blue Jays acquired funky reliever Chase Lee from the Detroit Tigers this offseason for minor league pitcher Johan Simon.

Lee is under team control for several more years as he’s just entering pre-arb. Despite Toronto having control over the right-hander, Blue Jays analyst Matthew Spagnuolo of BlueJaysNation predicts Toronto will part ways with Lee this offseason.

“The Blue Jays acquired Chase Lee from the Detroit Tigers back on December 12, 2025. While it was a minor transaction at the time, overshadowed by the Tyler Rogers signing later that day, Lee has served as a veteran sidearm pitcher who is best described as an AAAA player. So far, Lee’s time in Toronto has been less than ideal,” Spagnuolo wrote.

“In seven games coming out of the bullpen, Lee has a 7.88 ERA and has walked eight batters in eight innings. Considering that Lee has two minor league options remaining, he is an arm the team can keep control of to try and fine-tune his mechanics; however, given how he has struggled mightily in the majors, his time may be running out. Lee is a candidate to be removed from the 40-man roster as reliever turnover is incredibly high. While his 2.13 ERA for the Buffalo Bisons is nice, he is still someone who is not having consistent success at the major league level to be considered effective.”

The Blue Jays cutting Lee would be a surprise given he has options and years of control. Yet, if Toronto needs room on the 40-man, Lee could be the odd-man out.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are outside of a playoff spot, but are still firmly in the race.

Toronto is coming off a disappointing series loss to the Athletics

“It was a frustrating way to end an otherwise pretty good road trip,” Toronto manager John Schneider said.

Blue Jays slugger George Springer, meanwhile, said the team has full confidence in its group.

“We’re right there,” Springer said. “All you want is a chance in September.”

The Blue Jays are 73-74.