Blue Jays Predicted to Cut Fan-Favorite Hitter Amid Disappointing Season

The Toronto Blue Jays are battling for a playoff spot, but could make some impactful roster decisions.

Toronto is coming off a massive series win over the Cleveland Guardians and is now 0.5 games behind Cleveland for the final Wild Card spot.

The Blue Jays are set to begin a three-game road series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays Could Move on From Davis Schneider

Davis Schneider is a fan favorite in Toronto, but his time with the Blue Jays could be coming to an end.

Schneider has struggled this season, as he has been sent down four different times this year. The utility man has struggled to hit at the MLB level, but in Triple-A he has hit well. He’s hitting .142 with 3 home runs and 12 RBIs.

However, at the MLB level, the bat hasn’t lived up to expectations, and he’s now been passed on the depth chart. Toronto acquired Josh Smith from the Texas Rangers at the deadline, who’s a utility player, while the Blue Jays promoted Sean Keys and not Schneider when rosters expanded.

So, Blue Jays analyst Edward Eng of FanSided believes Toronto could very well move on from Schneider this offseason.

“With the decrease in his role over the years, and the inability to seemingly reach his full potential with the Blue Jays during that same stretch, his time with the organization could be treading on thin ice. Hopefully, Schneider will get that one last shot with Toronto somewhere down the road. Otherwise, it could be the last that we see of the once-promising fan favorite in a Jays’ uniform,” Eng wrote.

Toronto could simply non-tender Schneider this offseason as he’s entering his arbitration years. The Blue Jays could bring back Smith and Luis Urias to fill that role. Then, in the minors, Jay Harry and Josh Kasevich are infielders who could pass Schneider, while RJ Schreck and Yohendrick Pinango are outfielders who could also pass him.

So, the 2026 season could very well be Schneider’s final one in the Blue Jays organization, as he could be traded or non-tendered this offseason.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a massive series win over the Guardians to firmly be in playoff contention.

Toronto is 0.5 games out of the Wild Card spot, and they hope to build off the success.

“We had a tough first game here, then I loved the way we bounced back,” manager John Schneider said. “They’re a good team and it’s always scrappy, it’s always tough all the way down to the end. I think it sets us up to try to do it again [this weekend against the Royals] in Kansas City. I like the way we’re playing right now.”

The Blue Jays will go on the road to play the Athletics for three games after playing the Royals.

Toronto is 70-71.