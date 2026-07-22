Blue Jays Predicted to Trade George Springer to Division Rival

The Toronto Blue Jays are likely to be sellers ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline.

Toronto went all the way to extra innings in Game 7 of the World Series a year ago, but this year, the Blue Jays have struggled mightily. With that, the Blue Jays are expected to be sellers ahead of the deadline.

Blue Jays insider Mitch Bannon shared some mock trades ahead of the deadline, including Toronto dealing George Springer to the Boston Red Sox.

Blue Jays acquire:

Jojo Ingrassia, LHP, Red Sox’ 30th-ranked prospect

Red Sox acquire:

The proposed deal is interesting as Toronto would acquire a left-handed pitching prospect for Springer who can bolster the Red Sox’s offense.

Igrassia is Boston’s 30th-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He was selected in the 14th round of the 2023 MLB Draft and is pitching in High-A. He’s 2-1 with a 3.51 ERA in 12 games, including 10 starts. He’s years away from reaching the MLB, but it’s a flier on a left-handed prospect for Springer who’s a pending free agent and isn’t likely to return anyway.

In return, the Blue Jays would trade Springer to the Red Sox. Springer is in the final year of his six-year, $150 million deal. Springer is a proven playoff performer, and although he mostly plays DH, he can also play left and right field if needed. He’d add some more offense to Boston, as he’s hitting .228 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs this season.

Insider Explains Blue Jays-Red Sox Trade

The proposed trade is interesting as Boston would acquire Springer amid his disappointing year, hoping he can get back on track. However, he’s a good locker room presence and a playoff performer.

Toronto, meanwhile, doesn’t get that highly of a prospect but takes a flier on a left-handed pitcher, which Bannon feels is fair value.

“A designated hitter with an OPS around .700 won’t fetch much on the trade market, but with Springer’s postseason experience and power potential, the Jays should be able to get back a real prospect for the 36-year-old,” Bannon wrote. “Turner, traded by the Jays two years ago, really is the perfect comparable here. The Jays acquired RJ Schreck in that deal, a mid-minors prospect who was struggling at the time.

“Ingrassia is Boston’s 30th-ranked prospect and hasn’t moved through the minors very fast after putting up a 1.85 ERA in Single A in 2024. In 12 appearances in High A this year, he has a 3.51 ERA with 12.5 strikeouts and 4.8 walks per nine innings. Springer, with 10 years in MLB and over five with Toronto, can veto all trades due to 10/5 rights, but he grew up a two-hour drive from Fenway Park.”

Whether or not Springer will want to be traded is unclear. But the former World Series MVP may want to chase another World Series.

Toronto is Likely Sellers

The Blue Jays had sky-high expectations, but Toronto has struggled this season.

Toronto is now expected to be sellers ahead of the August 3 deadline, according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Who would have imagined that the Toronto Blue Jays would be two outs away from the World Series one year, and sitting in last place in the AL East the next? They have gone from potential buyers to likely sellers at the trade deadline,” Nightengale wrote.

The Blue Jays are 46-55 and last in the AL East.