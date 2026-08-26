Blue Jays Promote Struggling All-Star Pitcher During Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have promoted a former All-Star pitcher.

Toronto has been shuffling its minor league rosters over the past few days, as several players have been promoted and demoted. During their series against the Kansas City Royals, the Dunedin Blue Jays – Toronto’s Single-A affiliate – announced that 2024 DSL All-Star Sann Omosako has been promoted.

“DUNEDIN BOUND. Sao Paolo, Brazil native and 2024 DSL All-Star Sann Omosako has been promoted to Class-A Dunedin!,” the Blue Jays wrote on X.

Toronto signed Omosako as an International Free Agent in 2023. He began his pro career in Rookie Ball and has spent the first four years of his pro career at that level.

In just his second pro season, Omosako was named to the 2024 DSL All-Star Game as he went 2-2 with a 2.44 ERA in 11 games, including 9 starts. Since then, however, the right-hander has struggled this season; he’s gone 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA in 16 games, including 3 starts.

Despite Omosako’s struggles, Toronto opted to promote him to Single-A to see how the Brazilian pitcher fares at the next level.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are battling for a playoff spot. They suffered a disappointing 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Toronto made some mistakes that manager John Schneider wasn’t pleased about.

“It’s a game that wasn’t clean after an off day,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “Those games happen. Unfortunately, it happened tonight, but usually that’s not how we play.”

The Blue Jays are now 64-69 and 3 games back of a Wild Card spot. Despite the loss on Tuesday, Max Scherzer said all the team can do is focus on winning one game at a time.

“Play well,” responded Scherzer. “Everybody’s got to play well. That’s how you win ball games at the big-league level. Gotta pitch, gotta hit, gotta play defence, bullpen, bench guys, you name it. Everybody’s gotta play well.”

Toronto will look to even up its series against the Royals on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Toronto Dealing With Pitching Injuries

The Blue Jays were handed some bad injury news on several pitchers before the Royals series.

Toronto placed starting pitcher Shane Bieber on the 15-day IL ahead of his scheduled start on Wednesday.

“He felt a little bit of discomfort in his bullpen Sunday in New York, so he had an MRI that night when we got back. It’s a moderate to mild teres major injury, which sucks for him and sucks for us. He’ll be down from throwing for a couple of weeks and we’ll go from there,” Schneider said.

Toronto also announced that veteran right-hander Yimi Garcia underwent surgery and his season is over, after countless rehab outings. Starters Trey Yesavage and Jameson Taillon are also on the IL.