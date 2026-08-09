Toronto Blue Jays Promote No. 1 Prospect in Organization During Phillies Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly promoting the No. 1 prospect in their organization, shortstop JoJo Parker, to High-A Vancouver.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote on X: “#BlueJays No. 1 prospect JoJo Parker is being promoted to High-A Vancouver, per source. His 20th birthday is today and he’s been red hot lately. The organization is extremely high on him, and he just keeps giving them reasons to be.”

Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Promoting No. 1 Prospect JoJo Parker to High-A Vancouver During Philadelphia Phillies Series

JoJo Parker is Toronto’s No. 1 overall prospect and MLB’s No. 29, according to MLB Pipeline.

Toronto selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft from Purvis High School in Mississippi. He signed under slot at $6,197,500.

Parker has slashed .258/.388/.471 with 13 home runs, 24 doubles, three triples, 66 RBI and 22 stolen bases at the Single-A level this year.

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays’ No. 1 Prospect JoJo Parker

Here are Parker’s scouting grades via MLB Pipeline:

Hit: 60

Power: 55

Run: 50

Arm: 55

Field: 50

Overall: 55

Parker is a left-handed hitter. While he has impressed in Single-A, the one concern has been his high strikeout rate. The shortstop has struck out 99 times in 399 plate appearances, which is pretty high for Single-A.

Regardless, there is a lot to like about Parker. Putting up an .859 OPS in his first season of professional baseball out of high school is an impressive feat.

He likely has what it takes to stay at shortstop. If not, the fact that he is a shortstop means he should be able to play every other position on the diamond.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are having a disappointing season after being two outs short of winning the 2025 World Series.

Currently, Toronto is in last place in the American League East with a 55-62 record. The team is 15 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.

Even though they are seven games below .500, the Blue Jays are still alive in the postseason race. Toronto is just 3 1/2 games back of the Texas Rangers for the final American League Wild Card spot.