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Toronto Blue Jays Promote No. 1 Prospect in Organization During Phillies Series

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Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Toronto Blue Jays prospect Jojo Parker warms up with the team ahead of their MLB game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly promoting the No. 1 prospect in their organization, shortstop JoJo Parker, to High-A Vancouver.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote on X: “#BlueJays No. 1 prospect JoJo Parker is being promoted to High-A Vancouver, per source. His 20th birthday is today and he’s been red hot lately. The organization is extremely high on him, and he just keeps giving them reasons to be.”

Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Promoting No. 1 Prospect JoJo Parker to High-A Vancouver During Philadelphia Phillies Series

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Toronto Blue Jays prospect Jojo Parker warms up with the team ahead of their MLB game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

JoJo Parker is Toronto’s No. 1 overall prospect and MLB’s No. 29, according to MLB Pipeline.

Toronto selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft from Purvis High School in Mississippi. He signed under slot at $6,197,500.

Parker has slashed .258/.388/.471 with 13 home runs, 24 doubles, three triples, 66 RBI and 22 stolen bases at the Single-A level this year.

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays’ No. 1 Prospect JoJo Parker

2026 MLB Futures Game

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 12: JoJo Parker #1 of the Toronto Blue Jays on the American League Team slides into second base after hitting an RBI double in the seventh inning during the 2026 MLB Futures Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Here are Parker’s scouting grades via MLB Pipeline:

  • Hit: 60
  • Power: 55
  • Run: 50
  • Arm: 55
  • Field: 50
  • Overall: 55

Parker is a left-handed hitter. While he has impressed in Single-A, the one concern has been his high strikeout rate. The shortstop has struck out 99 times in 399 plate appearances, which is pretty high for Single-A.

2026 MLB Futures Game

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 12: JoJo Parker #1 of the Toronto Blue Jays on the American League Team during the 2026 MLB Futures Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Regardless, there is a lot to like about Parker. Putting up an .859 OPS in his first season of professional baseball out of high school is an impressive feat.

He likely has what it takes to stay at shortstop. If not, the fact that he is a shortstop means he should be able to play every other position on the diamond.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are having a disappointing season after being two outs short of winning the 2025 World Series.

Currently, Toronto is in last place in the American League East with a 55-62 record. The team is 15 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.

Even though they are seven games below .500, the Blue Jays are still alive in the postseason race. Toronto is just 3 1/2 games back of the Texas Rangers for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Promote No. 1 Prospect in Organization During Phillies Series

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