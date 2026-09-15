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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Promotion of Shortstop, First Baseman Amid Tigers Series

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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre.

The Tigers won the first game of the series 6-5 on Monday. The second game began on Tuesday night.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays quietly announced the promotion of two players in the organization.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Promotion of 2 Players Amid Tigers Series

Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 05: Mark Shapiro, president and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game two against the New York Yankees of the American League or National League Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays promoted two players from the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday.

From MiLB.com:

  • 1B Peyton Williams assigned to Buffalo Bisons from New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
  • SS Josh Rivera assigned to Buffalo Bisons from New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Toronto Blue Jays Introduce Mark Shapiro
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – NOVEMBER 2: Mark Shapiro speaks to the media as he is introduced as president of the Toronto Blue Jays during a press conference on November 2, 2015 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays selected Williams, 26, in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Iowa.

Williams has already played for Buffalo this season. He struggled with the team, hitting just .233/.270/.417 over 18 games.

Toronto Blue Jays - Spring Training - February 21, 2005
GettyA glove and a Toronto Blue Jays cap go hand in hand during a spring training workout February 21, 2005. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

However, the first baseman has otherwise excelled this season, slashing .266/.355/.478 over 106 games between four levels, mainly High-A.

Throughout his minor-league career, Williams has hit .256/.344/.433 with 52 home runs over 389 games.

Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Josh Rivera #24 of the of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays acquired Rivera and outfielder Yohendrick Pinango from the Chicago Cubs for right-hander Nate Pearson on July 27, 2024.

The Cubs selected Rivera in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida.

Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Josh Rivera #24 of the of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rivera, 25, has been with Triple-A Buffalo for most of the season.

In 100 games with the team this year, he has hit .214/.282/.373 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI over 100 games.

Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Josh Rivera #24 of the of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In his minor-league career, Rivera has hit just .208/.293/.325 with 25 home runs and 112 RBI over 360 games.

River has recorded innings at shortstop, second base, third base and first base throughout his minor-league career.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Promotion of Shortstop, First Baseman Amid Tigers Series

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