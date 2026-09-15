Toronto Blue Jays Announce Promotion of Shortstop, First Baseman Amid Tigers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre.

The Tigers won the first game of the series 6-5 on Monday. The second game began on Tuesday night.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays quietly announced the promotion of two players in the organization.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Promotion of 2 Players Amid Tigers Series

The Blue Jays promoted two players from the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday.

From MiLB.com:

1B Peyton Williams assigned to Buffalo Bisons from New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

SS Josh Rivera assigned to Buffalo Bisons from New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The Blue Jays selected Williams, 26, in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Iowa.

Williams has already played for Buffalo this season. He struggled with the team, hitting just .233/.270/.417 over 18 games.

However, the first baseman has otherwise excelled this season, slashing .266/.355/.478 over 106 games between four levels, mainly High-A.

Throughout his minor-league career, Williams has hit .256/.344/.433 with 52 home runs over 389 games.

The Blue Jays acquired Rivera and outfielder Yohendrick Pinango from the Chicago Cubs for right-hander Nate Pearson on July 27, 2024.

The Cubs selected Rivera in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida.

Rivera, 25, has been with Triple-A Buffalo for most of the season.

In 100 games with the team this year, he has hit .214/.282/.373 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI over 100 games.

In his minor-league career, Rivera has hit just .208/.293/.325 with 25 home runs and 112 RBI over 360 games.

River has recorded innings at shortstop, second base, third base and first base throughout his minor-league career.