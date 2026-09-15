Toronto Blue Jays Announce Promotion of Shortstop, First Baseman Amid Tigers Series

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
1B Peyton Williams assigned to Buffalo Bisons from New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
SS Josh Rivera assigned to Buffalo Bisons from New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
The Blue Jays selected Williams, 26, in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Iowa.
Williams has already played for Buffalo this season. He struggled with the team, hitting just .233/.270/.417 over 18 games.
However, the first baseman has otherwise excelled this season, slashing .266/.355/.478 over 106 games between four levels, mainly High-A.
Throughout his minor-league career, Williams has hit .256/.344/.433 with 52 home runs over 389 games.
The Blue Jays acquired Rivera and outfielder Yohendrick Pinango from the Chicago Cubs for right-hander Nate Pearson on July 27, 2024.
The Cubs selected Rivera in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida.
Rivera, 25, has been with Triple-A Buffalo for most of the season.
In 100 games with the team this year, he has hit .214/.282/.373 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI over 100 games.
In his minor-league career, Rivera has hit just .208/.293/.325 with 25 home runs and 112 RBI over 360 games.
River has recorded innings at shortstop, second base, third base and first base throughout his minor-league career.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Toronto Blue Jays announced the promotion of a shortstop and a first baseman during their series against the Tigers.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Promotion of Shortstop, First Baseman Amid Tigers Series