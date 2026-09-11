Toronto Blue Jays Promoting 12-Year Professional to MLB Before Orioles Series

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Before Friday’s game, the Blue Jays will promote a 12-year professional.
Toronto Blue Jays Promoting 12-Year Professional Rudy Martin Jr. to MLB Before Baltimore Orioles Series
ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote on X: Toronto is calling up outfielder Rudy Martin Jr., who is expected to make his debut after 12 years in the minors, a source tells ESPN. Martin, 30, was taken in the 25th round of the draft — which doesn’t exist anymore — in 2014. Played indy ball, Mexican League and, now, MLB.
Toronto is calling up outfielder Rudy Martin Jr., who is expected to make his debut after 12 years in the minors, a source tells ESPN. Martin, 30, was taken in the 25th round of the draft — which doesn’t exist anymore — in 2014. Played indy ball, Mexican League and, now, MLB.
The Blue Jays claimed Martin off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on July 23.
The Blue Jays designated Martin for assignment on Aug. 7. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo.
Martin has slashed .253/.351/.379 with three home runs, 11 RBI and 12 stolen bases over 27 games with Buffalo this season.
Overall, the outfielder has hit .274/.394/.421 with 11 home runs, 40 RBI and 45 stolen bases across 91 games in 2026.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Toronto Blue Jays are promoting a 12-year professional player ahead of their series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Toronto Blue Jays Promoting 12-Year Professional to MLB Before Orioles Series