Toronto Blue Jays Promoting 12-Year Professional to MLB Before Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre in Toronto at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, the Blue Jays will promote a 12-year professional.

Toronto Blue Jays Promoting 12-Year Professional Rudy Martin Jr. to MLB Before Baltimore Orioles Series

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote on X: Toronto is calling up outfielder Rudy Martin Jr., who is expected to make his debut after 12 years in the minors, a source tells ESPN. Martin, 30, was taken in the 25th round of the draft — which doesn’t exist anymore — in 2014. Played indy ball, Mexican League and, now, MLB.

The Blue Jays claimed Martin off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on July 23.

The Blue Jays designated Martin for assignment on Aug. 7. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo.

Martin has slashed .253/.351/.379 with three home runs, 11 RBI and 12 stolen bases over 27 games with Buffalo this season.

Overall, the outfielder has hit .274/.394/.421 with 11 home runs, 40 RBI and 45 stolen bases across 91 games in 2026.