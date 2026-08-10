Blue Jays Provide Latest Health Update on Spencer Arrighetti

The Toronto Blue Jays have provided the latest health update on starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti, who came over at the trade deadline.

The Blue Jays traded center fielder Daulton Varsho and cash to the Astros for Arrighetti, a young, controllable starting pitcher who had fallen out of favor in Houston. He was on the IL at the time of the trade with right foot irritation, but was expected to be activated soon after the trade deadline.

However, while the team sent him on a rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo, Arrighetti left his start with an injury.

Now, we know a bit more about what’s going on with him.

Spencer Arrighetti Has Morton’s Neuroma

According to Blue Jays manager John Schneider, who spoke to reporters ahead of Monday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, Arrighetti is dealing with something called Morton’s neuroma, which is “a condition where skin builds up near a nerve in the foot and creates discomfort,” per Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, who noted that Schneider did not provide a timeline for his return to the mound for the Blue Jays.

“As far as timeline, we’ll see. We’re hoping he can pitch through it & feel better with treatment, but it’s kind of a new one for me,” Schneider said.

Spencer Arrighetti Could Be Backend Starter for Toronto

Though it’s certainly possible that this year is a write-off for Arrighetti based on this latest injury news, the team did not acquire him just for this year, as he still has three more seasons of control beyond this one for Toronto.

This season, Arrighetti has gone 7-5 with a 4.60 ERA overall in 17 starts for Houston, his hometown team. But with Arrighetti struggling the last few months and with the Astros needing help in CF, the team sent him to Toronto for Varsho and cash, as the Blue Jays paid off much of the remaining money on Varsho’s contract to get the trade done.

Hopefully, Arrighetti’s foot can heal up soon, and he can make a return to the mound later this year, but either way, Toronto still has him for three more seasons.