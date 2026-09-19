ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out in the fourth inning to against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 22, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Friday evening, the Toronto Blue Jays will be in Texas to open up a series with the Rangers.They most recently beat the Detroit Tigers by a score of 5-1 (at home).That said, the Blue Jays lost two out of three games in the series.Former Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Quickly ReleasedAhead of Friday’s game, news […]
Former Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Quickly Released By Current Team