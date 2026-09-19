Former Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Quickly Released By Current Team

On Friday evening, the Toronto Blue Jays will be in Texas to open up a series with the Rangers.

They most recently beat the Detroit Tigers by a score of 5-1 (at home).

That said, the Blue Jays lost two out of three games in the series.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Quickly Released

Ahead of Friday’s game, news came out that a former Blue Jays player had been released by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB.com wrote (on September 18): “Arizona Diamondbacks released LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr..”

Gurriel Jr. had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

Underdog MLB wrote (on September 13): “Lourdes Gurriel Jr. designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks.”

Looking At Gurriel Jr.