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Former Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Quickly Released By Current Team

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after striking out in the fourth inning to against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 22, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the Toronto Blue Jays will be in Texas to open up a series with the Rangers.

They most recently beat the Detroit Tigers by a score of 5-1 (at home).

That said, the Blue Jays lost two out of three games in the series.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Quickly Released

GettyLourdes Gurriel Jr. #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Sahlen Field on June 30, 2021 in Buffalo, New York.

Ahead of Friday’s game, news came out that a former Blue Jays player had been released by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB.com wrote (on September 18): “Arizona Diamondbacks released LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr..”

Gurriel Jr. had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

Underdog MLB wrote (on September 13): “Lourdes Gurriel Jr. designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks.”

Looking At Gurriel Jr.

GettyLourdes Gurriel Jr. #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a double against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 13, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Quickly Released By Current Team

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