PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 12: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 12, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t in the postseason, but that hasn’t stopped them from making moves.
On Wednesday, Toronto officially signed a young pitcher to a minor-league contract.
Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Sign Young Pitcher During MLB Playoffs
However, the team fought back and remained in the postseason race until the last week of the season.
It was nonetheless an extremely disappointing season for the Blue Jays.
In 2025, the Blue Jays were two outs away from winning the World Series before Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas tied Game 7 of the World Series with a ninth-inning home run.
A major reason for the Blue Jays’ regression is the poor play of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had a sub-.600 OPS in 2026.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Toronto Blue Jays quietly announced the signing of a young pitcher during the Major League Baseball playoffs.
Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Announce Signing of Young Pitcher Amid MLB Playoffs