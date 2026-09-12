Former Toronto Blue Jays Star Struggling With New Team After Trade

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays played the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays tied up the series, winning by a score of 7-3.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Star Struggling With New Team

Earlier this season, a former Blue Jays superstar (Robbie Ray) was traded to the San Diego Padres (via the San Francisco Giants).

The SF Giants wrote (via X) on August 3: “The #SFGiants and San Diego Padres completed a trade today with RHP Miguel Mendez and IF Joniel Hernandez joining the Giants in exchange for LHP Robbie Ray and cash considerations.”

Ray has struggled in a big way recently.

He has allowed 10 earned runs over his last two starts.

Social Media On Ray

Here’s what people have been saying about Ray:

@TooMuchMortons_: “Watching Robbie Ray is like watching Blake Snell but if Snell was bad”

@GiantHotTakes: “Robbie Ray has a 5.35 ERA with the Padres. Buster Posey fleeced another deal. Credit where it is due.”

Alex Pavlovic: “Rafael Devers hit a grand slam off old friend Robbie Ray. That’s his 36th homer of the year and he’s now just four RBI away from 100.”

@RSI_Lance: “Robbie Ray is a tough watch.”

@dowen1960: “Robbie Ray is really bad. Really bad.”

@lluvrofsports: “robbie ray has got to be the worst pitcher to watch pitch… he drives me so insane”

Looking At Ray’s Toronto Stint

Ray has spent 13 seasons in the MLB.

His best stint came with the Blue Jays when he won the 2021 Cy Young Award.

That season, the 34-year-old went 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA in 32 starts.