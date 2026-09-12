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Former Toronto Blue Jays Star Struggling With New Team After Trade

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TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 30: Robbie Ray #38 of the Toronto Blue Jay takes a moment on the mound between pitches in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on September 30, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays played the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays tied up the series, winning by a score of 7-3.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Star Struggling With New Team

GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the San Diego Padres returns to the dugout after being taken out of the game during the third inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Petco Park on September 05, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Earlier this season, a former Blue Jays superstar (Robbie Ray) was traded to the San Diego Padres (via the San Francisco Giants).

The SF Giants wrote (via X) on August 3: “The #SFGiants and San Diego Padres completed a trade today with RHP Miguel Mendez and IF Joniel Hernandez joining the Giants in exchange for LHP Robbie Ray and cash considerations.”

Ray has struggled in a big way recently.

He has allowed 10 earned runs over his last two starts.

Social Media On Ray

GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the San Diego Padres looks on after allowing a solo homerun to Esmerlyn Valdez #55 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning of a game at Petco Park on August 24, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Here’s what people have been saying about Ray:

@TooMuchMortons_: “Watching Robbie Ray is like watching Blake Snell but if Snell was bad”

@GiantHotTakes: “Robbie Ray has a 5.35 ERA with the Padres. Buster Posey fleeced another deal. Credit where it is due.”

Alex Pavlovic:Rafael Devers hit a grand slam off old friend Robbie Ray. That’s his 36th homer of the year and he’s now just four RBI away from 100.”

GettyRobbie Ray #38 is comforted by Ty France #25, Manny Machado #13, Jake Cronenworth #9, and Freddy Fermin #54 of the San Diego Padres as he is taken out of the game during the sixth inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park on August 24, 2026 in San Diego, California.

@RSI_Lance: “Robbie Ray is a tough watch.”

@dowen1960: “Robbie Ray is really bad. Really bad.”

@lluvrofsports: “robbie ray has got to be the worst pitcher to watch pitch… he drives me so insane”

Looking At Ray’s Toronto Stint

GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Ray has spent 13 seasons in the MLB.

His best stint came with the Blue Jays when he won the 2021 Cy Young Award.

That season, the 34-year-old went 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA in 32 starts.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Toronto Blue Jays Star Struggling With New Team After Trade

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