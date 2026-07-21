Hi, Subscriber

Recent Toronto Blue Jays 8-Year MLB Player Signs With KBO Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Former Toronto Blue Jays 8-year MLB player Austin Voth has signed with a KBO team.
Getty
BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 29: Austin Voth #58 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 29, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Recent Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Austin Voth signed a contract with the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) this past weekend, according to Yonhap News’ Jeeho Yoo.

Per Yoo, it’s a six-week contract that pays Voth $150 thousand. He is replacing right-hander Ariel Jurado, who is sidelined with shoulder inflammation.

Recent Toronto Blue Jays 8-Year MLB Player Austin Voth Signs With KBO Team

Recent Toronto Blue Jays 8-Year MLB Player Austin Voth Signs With KBO Team

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 5: Austin Voth #50 of the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 5, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Voth, 34, signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on March 25. Toronto selected his contract on April 5, only to designate him for assignment a day later.

Voth cleared waivers and elected free agency. The Blue Jays brought the right-hander back on another minor-league deal and then selected his contract on May 27. The Blue Jays designated him for assignment once again on May 30.

The right-hander cleared waivers again and then signed another minor-league contract, this time with the Minnesota Twins, on June 4. Minnesota selected Voth’s contract on June 23 and then DFA’d him one day later.

Voth cleared waivers and then signed a deal with the Texas Rangers. Voth never reached the majors with the Rangers, who released Voth on July 15, presumably so he could pursue the opportunity in Korea.

Voth appeared in just two games for the Blue Jays this year. In six innings with Toronto, the right-hander allowed six earned runs on eight hits and five walks with one strikeout.

He had just one appearance with Minnesota. He struggled mightily in a Twins uniform, surrendering six runs (five earned) on 11 hits and one walk with two strikeouts across four innings.

More About Former Blue Jays Pitcher Austin Voth’s Career

Recent Toronto Blue Jays 8-Year MLB Player Austin Voth Signs With KBO Team

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JUNE 23: Austin Voth #30 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning at Target Field on June 23, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals selected Voth in the fifth round (No. 166 overall) of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Washington.

Voth made his MLB debut with the Nationals in 2018. He pitched for the organization until being claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on June 7, 2022.

In his five seasons with Washington, Voth posted a 5.70 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 176 strikeouts in 181 1/3 innings across 92 appearances (22 starts).

Voth had a strong finish to the 2022 season with Baltimore, recording a 3.04 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP and 72 strikeouts in 83 innings over 22 appearances (17 starts).

The right-hander’s following season (2023) didn’t go nearly as well, as he recorded a rough 5.19 ERA in 34 2/3 innings out of the bullpen.

Voth elected free agency after being designated and outrighted by Baltimore in late 2023. He then signed a contract with the Seattle Mariners. Voth had a solid 2024 season with Seattle, posting a 3.69 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 61 strikeouts over 61 innings as a reliever.

Voth spent the 2025 season in Hapan, where he posted a 3.88 ERA in 130 innings before signing a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox this past February. Chicago released Voth on March 20, allowing the Blue Jays to sign him.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Recent Toronto Blue Jays 8-Year MLB Player Signs With KBO Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x