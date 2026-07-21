Recent Toronto Blue Jays 8-Year MLB Player Signs With KBO Team

Recent Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Austin Voth signed a contract with the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) this past weekend, according to Yonhap News’ Jeeho Yoo.

Per Yoo, it’s a six-week contract that pays Voth $150 thousand. He is replacing right-hander Ariel Jurado, who is sidelined with shoulder inflammation.

Recent Toronto Blue Jays 8-Year MLB Player Austin Voth Signs With KBO Team

Voth, 34, signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on March 25. Toronto selected his contract on April 5, only to designate him for assignment a day later.

Voth cleared waivers and elected free agency. The Blue Jays brought the right-hander back on another minor-league deal and then selected his contract on May 27. The Blue Jays designated him for assignment once again on May 30.

The right-hander cleared waivers again and then signed another minor-league contract, this time with the Minnesota Twins, on June 4. Minnesota selected Voth’s contract on June 23 and then DFA’d him one day later.

Voth cleared waivers and then signed a deal with the Texas Rangers. Voth never reached the majors with the Rangers, who released Voth on July 15, presumably so he could pursue the opportunity in Korea.

Voth appeared in just two games for the Blue Jays this year. In six innings with Toronto, the right-hander allowed six earned runs on eight hits and five walks with one strikeout.

He had just one appearance with Minnesota. He struggled mightily in a Twins uniform, surrendering six runs (five earned) on 11 hits and one walk with two strikeouts across four innings.

More About Former Blue Jays Pitcher Austin Voth’s Career

The Washington Nationals selected Voth in the fifth round (No. 166 overall) of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Washington.

Voth made his MLB debut with the Nationals in 2018. He pitched for the organization until being claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on June 7, 2022.

In his five seasons with Washington, Voth posted a 5.70 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 176 strikeouts in 181 1/3 innings across 92 appearances (22 starts).

Voth had a strong finish to the 2022 season with Baltimore, recording a 3.04 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP and 72 strikeouts in 83 innings over 22 appearances (17 starts).

The right-hander’s following season (2023) didn’t go nearly as well, as he recorded a rough 5.19 ERA in 34 2/3 innings out of the bullpen.

Voth elected free agency after being designated and outrighted by Baltimore in late 2023. He then signed a contract with the Seattle Mariners. Voth had a solid 2024 season with Seattle, posting a 3.69 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 61 strikeouts over 61 innings as a reliever.

Voth spent the 2025 season in Hapan, where he posted a 3.88 ERA in 130 innings before signing a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox this past February. Chicago released Voth on March 20, allowing the Blue Jays to sign him.