Recently Cut Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Quietly Signs With Seattle Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays designated right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson for assignment late last month.

The 25-year-old right-hander cleared waivers and elected free agency, allowing him to sign a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners.

Former Blue Jays RHP Simeon Woods Richardson Signs With Mariners

mlb.com/player/simeon-woods-richardson-680573″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Via MLB.com (Sept. 2): Seattle Mariners signed free agent RHP Simeon Woods Richardson to a minor league contract.

Woods Richardson will report to Triple-A Tacoma.

The Blue Jays acquired Woods Richardson from the Twins for cash on June 3.

He posted a 3.93 ERA with 14 strikeouts and 12 walks over 18 1/3 innings with the Blue Jays.

Toronto designated Woods Richardson for assignment for the first time on June 26. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A. The Blue Jays selected his contract on Aug. 10, then designated him for assignment for the second time on Aug. 28.

Woods Richardson was also designated for assignment by the Twins in late May before being traded to the Blue Jays.

Looking at Simeon Woods Richardson’s Career

The New York Mets selected Woods Richardson in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

New York traded the pitcher to Toronto as part of the Marcus Stroman trade in July 2019.

The Blue Jays later dealt Woods Richardson and Austin Martin to the Twins for Jose Berrios in July 2021.

Woods Richardson made one appearance with the Twins in both 2022 and 2023.

He settled in as a solid back-end rotation arm in 2024, recording a 4.17 ERA over 133 2/3 innings. He had a 4.04 ERA over 111 1/3 innings with Minnesota in 2025.

Woods Richardson’s career took a major nosedive this season; the right-hander recorded an awful 7.74 ERA over 47 2/3 innings with the Twins before being designated for assignment.