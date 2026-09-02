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Recently Cut Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Quietly Signs With Seattle Mariners

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Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 27: Simeon Woods Richardson #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the sixth inning during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on August 27, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays designated right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson for assignment late last month.

The 25-year-old right-hander cleared waivers and elected free agency, allowing him to sign a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners.

Former Blue Jays RHP Simeon Woods Richardson Signs With Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Simeon Woods Richardson #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

mlb.com/player/simeon-woods-richardson-680573″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Via MLB.com (Sept. 2): Seattle Mariners signed free agent RHP Simeon Woods Richardson to a minor league contract.

Woods Richardson will report to Triple-A Tacoma.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Simeon Woods Richardson #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays enters the game in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays acquired Woods Richardson from the Twins for cash on June 3.

He posted a 3.93 ERA with 14 strikeouts and 12 walks over 18 1/3 innings with the Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 17: Simeon Woods Richardson #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a game at Fenway Park on June 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Toronto designated Woods Richardson for assignment for the first time on June 26. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A. The Blue Jays selected his contract on Aug. 10, then designated him for assignment for the second time on Aug. 28.

Woods Richardson was also designated for assignment by the Twins in late May before being traded to the Blue Jays.

Looking at Simeon Woods Richardson’s Career

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 28: Simeon Woods Richardson #24 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field on May 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New York Mets selected Woods Richardson in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

New York traded the pitcher to Toronto as part of the Marcus Stroman trade in July 2019.

Minnesota Twins v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MAY 07: Simeon Woods Richardson #24 of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park on May 7, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays later dealt Woods Richardson and Austin Martin to the Twins for Jose Berrios in July 2021.

Woods Richardson made one appearance with the Twins in both 2022 and 2023.

Minnesota Twins v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 21: Simeon Woods Richardson #24 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch in the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 21, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

He settled in as a solid back-end rotation arm in 2024, recording a 4.17 ERA over 133 2/3 innings. He had a 4.04 ERA over 111 1/3 innings with Minnesota in 2025.

Woods Richardson’s career took a major nosedive this season; the right-hander recorded an awful 7.74 ERA over 47 2/3 innings with the Twins before being designated for assignment.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Recently Cut Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Quietly Signs With Seattle Mariners

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