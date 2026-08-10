Recently Released Toronto Blue Jays 172-Game MLB Player Cut Loose By New Team

The Toronto Blue Jays signed 172-Game MLB right-handed pitcher Justin Topa to a minor-league deal in late May.

A little over a month later, Toronto released Topa. A few days later, the Kansas City Royals signed Topa to a minor-league contract.

Topa lasted just about a month with the Royals organization before being released on Sunday.

Recently Released Toronto Blue Jays RHP Justin Topa Cut Loose By Kansas City Royals

MLB.com wrote (Aug. 9): “Omaha Storm Chasers released RHP Justin Topa.”

Topa began the season with the Minnesota Twins.

After he posted a poor 8.05 ERA in 19 innings this season, Topa was designated for assignment by the Twins on May 19.

Four days later, Topa was released by Minnesota after clearing waivers, allowing him to sign with the Blue Jays.

Topa posted a 3.38 ERA with a 1.75 WHIP and four strikeouts over eight innings with Triple-A Buffalo before being released by Toronto. He never appeared in a game with the Blue Jays.

Topa put up strong numbers with Kansas City’s Triple-A affiliate, recording a 0.71 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 12 2/3 innings.

Looking at RHP Justin Topa

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Topa in the 17th round of the 2013 MLB Draft from Long Island University in Brooklyn, New York.

Topa never reached the majors with the Pirates, who released the right-hander during the 2018 season. He signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers in 2018 before electing free agency in the offseason.

On March 28, Topa signed a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. He finally made his MLB debut with the Brewers in 2020.

Topa posted an 8.35 ERA in 18 1/3 innings across three seasons with Milwaukee. The Brewers traded him to the Seattle Mariners for right-hander Joseph Hernandez in the 2022-23 offseason.

Topa had a strong 2023 season with Seattle, posting a 2.61 ERA over 69 innings. In the 2023-24 offseason, the Mariners traded Topa to the Minnesota Twins in the Jorge Polanco trade.

Because of an injury, Topa pitched just 2 1/3 innings with Minnesota in 2024.

In 2025, Topa posted a decent 3.90 ERA in 60 innings with the Twins. It looked like he’d be one of the Twins’ top relievers in 2026 after the team dismantled its bullpen at last year’s trade deadline, but that obviously didn’t happen.