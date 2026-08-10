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Recently Released Toronto Blue Jays 172-Game MLB Player Cut Loose By New Team

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Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 02: Pitcher Justin Topa #48 of the Minnesota Twins in action during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 02, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays signed 172-Game MLB right-handed pitcher Justin Topa to a minor-league deal in late May.

A little over a month later, Toronto released Topa. A few days later, the Kansas City Royals signed Topa to a minor-league contract.

Topa lasted just about a month with the Royals organization before being released on Sunday.

Recently Released Toronto Blue Jays RHP Justin Topa Cut Loose By Kansas City Royals

Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 03: Justin Topa #48 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Target Field on May 03, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Blue Jays 4-3. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

MLB.com wrote (Aug. 9): “Omaha Storm Chasers released RHP Justin Topa.”

Topa began the season with the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota Twins v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – APRIL 12: Victor Caratini #37 of the Minnesota Twins and Justin Topa #48 celebrate after their MLB game win against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

After he posted a poor 8.05 ERA in 19 innings this season, Topa was designated for assignment by the Twins on May 19.

Four days later, Topa was released by Minnesota after clearing waivers, allowing him to sign with the Blue Jays.

Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 03: Justin Topa #48 of the Minnesota Twins reacts as he exits the field after pitching to the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning at Target Field on September 03, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The White Sox defeated the Twins 4-3. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Topa posted a 3.38 ERA with a 1.75 WHIP and four strikeouts over eight innings with Triple-A Buffalo before being released by Toronto. He never appeared in a game with the Blue Jays.

Topa put up strong numbers with Kansas City’s Triple-A affiliate, recording a 0.71 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 12 2/3 innings.

Looking at RHP Justin Topa

Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MD – MARCH 26: Justin Topa #48 of the Minnesota Twins pitches in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on March 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Topa in the 17th round of the 2013 MLB Draft from Long Island University in Brooklyn, New York.

Topa never reached the majors with the Pirates, who released the right-hander during the 2018 season. He signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers in 2018 before electing free agency in the offseason.

On March 28, Topa signed a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. He finally made his MLB debut with the Brewers in 2020.

Topa posted an 8.35 ERA in 18 1/3 innings across three seasons with Milwaukee. The Brewers traded him to the Seattle Mariners for right-hander Joseph Hernandez in the 2022-23 offseason.

Topa had a strong 2023 season with Seattle, posting a 2.61 ERA over 69 innings. In the 2023-24 offseason, the Mariners traded Topa to the Minnesota Twins in the Jorge Polanco trade.

Because of an injury, Topa pitched just 2 1/3 innings with Minnesota in 2024.

In 2025, Topa posted a decent 3.90 ERA in 60 innings with the Twins. It looked like he’d be one of the Twins’ top relievers in 2026 after the team dismantled its bullpen at last year’s trade deadline, but that obviously didn’t happen.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Recently Released Toronto Blue Jays 172-Game MLB Player Cut Loose By New Team

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