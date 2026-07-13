Blue Jays Sign Promising New 23-Year-Old Arm as Playoff Hope Fades

The Toronto Blue Jays have their work cut out for them after the MLB All-Star break. After winning the first game, they laid two eggs to close out their series against the San Diego Padres. However, they came out on top (at least in the long-term) following the MLB Draft. The first selection they used was Cole Carlon, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound pitcher whose fastball hits 101 MPH. Not only that, but there is Blue Jays news regarding recently acquired Reese Bassinger and Dax Dithe.

The Blue Jays are at the bottom of the AL East. The Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Baltimore Orioles are all ahead of them in the division. Despite being only 12 games back of first, the Blue Jays will have to find their mojo to make a legitimate run before the playoffs.

Here is everything that you need to know about Bassinger and the position that the Blue Jays find themselves in heading into the All-Star break.

Toronto Blue Jays Sign Reese Bassinger

On Sunday night, the Blue Jays signed undrafted free agent Bassinger following the conclusion of the MLB Draft.

Bassinger is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound reliever. The 23-year-old throws right-handed and has played NCAA baseball for the last three seasons. Bassinger has played for West Virginia in the Big 12 NCAA League for the last two consecutive years.

In 2026, Bassinger finished the year with a 4-3 record, a 3.30 ERA, and 64 strikeouts in 60 innings across 31 games.

While no full scouting report is available for Bassinger, a social media user shared some insights into his arsenal. According to this user, Bassinger has a “mid-90s fastball/slider combo that generated strong whiff rates.”

Blue Jays News: Cole Carlon Scouting Report

Carlon looks like a steal for the Blue Jays. Looking at Baseball America’s scouting report, it’s easy to see why.

“Carlon is an imposing lefthander with a 6-foot-5, 230-pound frame and a pair of impact pitches,” the outlet writes. “After averaging 94 mph as a reliever in 2025, Carlon added even more power to his fastball in 2026. He now sits around 96 mph and touches 100-101. His fastball is a clear plus offering on power alone, but Carlon doesn’t use it as his primary offering. Instead, he pitches off a power slider in the upper 80s that is one of the best breaking balls in the class.”

“He threw the pitch more than half the time this spring and still managed to generate a 56% miss rate. Carlon’s slider is a devastating breaking ball with excellent power and sharp biting action that is equally effective against both lefties and righties.”

That is a great report to read if you are the Blue Jays management team, or a fan of the club. Fans would do well to keep a close eye on Carlon as his career progresses.

Blue Jays Must Turn Things Around or Their Playoff Hopes Will Die

The Blue Jays have a tough schedule when they get back from the break. Toronto has a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, then another against the Rays.

The team’s playoff fate may be decided by the time the final pitch is thrown in their series against the Rays. And if that wasn’t enough, they will face the surging Red Sox for a three-game series after the Rays. In two weeks’ time, it should be clear where the Blue Jays stand in terms of the chances of reaching the playoffs.

Every player will need to come back sharp when they return to action on Friday. This team can’t afford any more extended losing streaks. Losses happen, but they need to nip them in the bud so they only lose one or two games in a row.

The next three weeks will be the most stressful of the Blue Jays’ entire season to date. It’s time to see what they are made of.