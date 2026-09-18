Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release of 2 Players Before Rangers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, at 8:05 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Blue Jays announced the release of two players in the organization.

Toronto Blue Jays Release 2 Players Before Rangers Series

The Blue Jays released second baseman Lenyn Sosa and catcher William Simoneit.

Via MiLB.com:

Buffalo Bisons released 2B Lenyn Sosa.

C William Simoneit.

Looking at Lenyn Sosa

The Blue Jays acquired Sosa from the Chicago White Sox for outfielder Jordan Rich and future considerations on April 13.

Sosa, 26, hit .188/.205/.275 over 28 games with the Blue Jays. He slashed .254/.309/.397 over 17 games with Triple-A Buffalo.

Sosa has five years of big-league experience.

In 343 career big-league games, Sosa hit .241/.268/.379 with 38 home runs.

Looking at William Simoneit

The Blue Jays signed Simoneit to a minor-league deal this past offseason.

The catcher has never played in the majors. He slashed .247/.330/.386 over 55 games at Triple-A Buffalo this season before being released.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre.

Toronto won the series finale after losing the first two games of the series. The team had the day off on Thursday.

The Blue Jays are already eliminated from winning the AL East. With a 76-77 record, Toronto is 17 1/2 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

However, the Blue Jays are still alive in the postseason race, sitting two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.