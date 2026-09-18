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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release of 2 Players Before Rangers Series

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Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 04: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media ahead of game one of the Division Series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, at 8:05 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Blue Jays announced the release of two players in the organization.

Toronto Blue Jays Release 2 Players Before Rangers Series

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 25: Mark Shapiro, President and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, looks on before game two of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays released second baseman Lenyn Sosa and catcher William Simoneit.

Via MiLB.com:

Looking at Lenyn Sosa

Miami Marlins v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – MAY 25: Lenyn Sosa #50 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds third base and scores a run on an RBI single by Yohendrick Pinango #24 (not pictured) in the fifth inning during the game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays acquired Sosa from the Chicago White Sox for outfielder Jordan Rich and future considerations on April 13.

Sosa, 26, hit .188/.205/.275 over 28 games with the Blue Jays. He slashed .254/.309/.397 over 17 games with Triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Lenyn Sosa #50 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after a two-RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Sosa has five years of big-league experience.

In 343 career big-league games, Sosa hit .241/.268/.379 with 38 home runs.

Looking at William Simoneit

Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day
GettyCLEARWATER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 22: William Simoneit #73 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 22, 2024 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays signed Simoneit to a minor-league deal this past offseason.

The catcher has never played in the majors. He slashed .247/.330/.386 over 55 games at Triple-A Buffalo this season before being released.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with first base coach Mark Budzinski #53 after hitting a single in the seventh inning during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre.

Toronto won the series finale after losing the first two games of the series. The team had the day off on Thursday.

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 16: Pitcher Louis Varland #77 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre on September 16, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are already eliminated from winning the AL East. With a 76-77 record, Toronto is 17 1/2 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

However, the Blue Jays are still alive in the postseason race, sitting two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release of 2 Players Before Rangers Series

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