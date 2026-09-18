Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release of 2 Players Before Rangers Series

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 04: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media ahead of game one of the Division Series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, at 8:05 p.m. EDT on Friday.
Ahead of Friday’s game, the Blue Jays announced the release of two players in the organization.
Toronto Blue Jays Release 2 Players Before Rangers Series
The Blue Jays released second baseman Lenyn Sosa and catcher William Simoneit.
The Blue Jays acquired Sosa from the Chicago White Sox for outfielder Jordan Rich and future considerations on April 13.
Sosa, 26, hit .188/.205/.275 over 28 games with the Blue Jays. He slashed .254/.309/.397 over 17 games with Triple-A Buffalo.
Sosa has five years of big-league experience.
In 343 career big-league games, Sosa hit .241/.268/.379 with 38 home runs.
Looking at William Simoneit
The Blue Jays signed Simoneit to a minor-league deal this past offseason.
The catcher has never played in the majors. He slashed .247/.330/.386 over 55 games at Triple-A Buffalo this season before being released.
Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre.
Toronto won the series finale after losing the first two games of the series. The team had the day off on Thursday.
The Blue Jays are already eliminated from winning the AL East. With a 76-77 record, Toronto is 17 1/2 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.
However, the Blue Jays are still alive in the postseason race, sitting two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Toronto Blue Jays announced the release of two players in the organization before Friday's game against the Texas Rangers.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release of 2 Players Before Rangers Series