Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release of 3 Players Amid Athletics Series

The Toronto Blue Jays began a three-game series against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday night.

The Athletics won the series opener 6-5 on Monday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 9:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

During the Athletics series, the Blue Jays announced they released three players from their organization on Monday.

Toronto Blue Jays Release 3 Players From Organization During Athletics Series

Via MiLB.com:

Buffalo Bisons released 2B Carlos Mendoza.

Buffalo Bisons released OF Ismael Munguia.

Buffalo Bisons released RHP Austin Marozas.

The Blue Jays signed Mendoza to a minor-league deal this past offseason.

Mendoza, 26, slashed .240/.377/.350 with seven home runs and 42 RBI over 107 games with Triple-A Buffalo this season.

Since making his minor-league debut in 2018, Mendoza has hit .272/.408/.367 with 23 home runs and 221 RBI.

The Blue Jays signed Mungia to a minor-league contract over the winter.

Mungia, 27, has hit a strong .324/.414/.412 with three home runs and 30 RBI over 82 games in the minors this season.

Since making his minor-league debut in 2016, Mungia has slashed .291/.360/.404 with 33 home runs and 294 RBI.

The Blue Jays signed Marozas to a minor-league contract on June 27, 2025.

Marozas, 27, posted a 4.69 ERA with 77 strikeouts over 63 1/3 innings in the minors this season.

Last year, Marozas recorded a 2.12 ERA over 17 innings in the minors.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 games. Before losing to the Athletics on Monday, Toronto won two of three games against the Kansas City Royals.

The Blue Jays are currently one game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final American league Wild Card spit with a 72-73 record. The Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker over the Guardians.

Toronto will wrap up its series in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon.

After the Athletics series, the Blue Jays will begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre on Friday night.