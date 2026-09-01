Toronto Blue Jays Release 5-Year MLB Player Before Guardians Series

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

They are coming off a 7-0 win over the Seattle Mariners (on Sunday).

Toronto Blue Jays Release 5-Year MLB Player

Earlier this week, the Blue Jays designated Simeon Woods Richardson for assignment.

MLB.com wrote (on August 28): “Toronto Blue Jays designated RHP Simeon Woods Richardson for assignment.”

It’s now been announced that Woods Richardson has elected free agency.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “RHP Simeon Woods Richardson elected free agency.”

Woods Richardson appeared in eight games for the Blue Jays.

He went 2-0 with a 3.93 ERA.

The Blue Jays had acquired the 25-year-old from the Minnesota Twins earlier this season.

They wrote (via X) on June 3: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Simeon Woods Richardson from the Twins in exchange for cash considerations!”

Woods Richardson was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Twins.

Over 73 career games, Woods Richardson has gone 14-17 with a 4.72 ERA.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the last-place team in the American League East with a 68-70 record in 138 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-35 in 66 games on the road).

Looking At The Guardians Right Now

The Guardians are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 69-68 record in 137 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 32-36 in 68 games at home).