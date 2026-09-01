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Toronto Blue Jays Release 5-Year MLB Player Before Guardians Series

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TORONTO, ON - MAY 18: Ross Atkins general manager of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media ahead his team's MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at the Rogers Centre on May 18, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

They are coming off a 7-0 win over the Seattle Mariners (on Sunday).

Toronto Blue Jays Release 5-Year MLB Player

GettySimeon Woods Richardson #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the fifth inning during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre on June 8, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Earlier this week, the Blue Jays designated Simeon Woods Richardson for assignment.

MLB.com wrote (on August 28): “Toronto Blue Jays designated RHP Simeon Woods Richardson for assignment.”

It’s now been announced that Woods Richardson has elected free agency.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “RHP Simeon Woods Richardson elected free agency.”

GettySimeon Woods Richardson #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Woods Richardson appeared in eight games for the Blue Jays.

He went 2-0 with a 3.93 ERA.

The Blue Jays had acquired the 25-year-old from the Minnesota Twins earlier this season.

They wrote (via X) on June 3: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Simeon Woods Richardson from the Twins in exchange for cash considerations!”

GettySimeon Woods Richardson #24 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Target Field on July 13, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Woods Richardson was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Twins.

Over 73 career games, Woods Richardson has gone 14-17 with a 4.72 ERA.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyBrett Bateman #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting an RBI-double to score in Kazuma Okamoto #7 (not pictured) in the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on August 30, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays are the last-place team in the American League East with a 68-70 record in 138 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 31-35 in 66 games on the road).

Looking At The Guardians Right Now

GettyJo Adell #7 of the Cleveland Guardians runs out a two-RBI double during the fourth inning K at Progressive Field on August 30, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Guardians are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 69-68 record in 137 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 32-36 in 68 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Release 5-Year MLB Player Before Guardians Series

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