Toronto Blue Jays Release 7 Players From Organization Amid Mariners Series

The Toronto Blue Jays began a crucial three-game set against the Seattle Mariners at the Rogers Centre on Friday night. The Blue Jays earned a much-needed 8-1 victory in the series opener after losing four of their previous six games.

In other Blue Jays news, Toronto quietly announced the release of seven players from its organization on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays Released Seven Players

Via MiLB.com:

All of the released players above never made it past rookie ball in the Blue Jays organization.

Here are their stats with Toronto before being released:

Enyer Dominguez: 7.48 ERA, 2.22 WHIP, 15 SO, 21 1/3 IP

Danny Martinez: 11.76 ERA, 2.71 WHIP, 20 SO, 20 2/3 IP

Juarlin Soto: .223 BA, .679 OPS, 2 HR, 46 RBI, 422 AB

Cesar Cerezo: 2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 15 SO, 2.76 ERA

Alexander Garcia: 5.84 ERA, 2.35 WHIP, 5 SO, 12 1/3 IP

Randy Soto: .216 BA, .691 OPS, 1 HR, 48 RBI, 385 AB

David Hernandez: 12.12 ERA, 2.58 WHIP, 28 SO, 26 IP

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays have had a disappointing season, but they’re still in the thick of the postseason race.

With a 66-70 (.485) record, Toronto is just 2 1/2 games back of the final American League Wild Card spot.

There are several teams in the AL Wild Card race. The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles are each just 2 1/2 games back of the final spot. The Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners are four back.

While the Blue Jays will likely miss the postseason, it’s certainly possible. Winning the division is probably out of the question for them, as they are 15 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East, but claiming the final Wild Card spot is within the realm of possibility.

Game 2 of the three-game set between the Blue Jays and Mariners at the Rogers Centre is slated to begin at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Saturday.