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Toronto Blue Jays Release 7 Players From Organization Amid Mariners Series

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World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays began a crucial three-game set against the Seattle Mariners at the Rogers Centre on Friday night. The Blue Jays earned a much-needed 8-1 victory in the series opener after losing four of their previous six games.

In other Blue Jays news, Toronto quietly announced the release of seven players from its organization on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays Released Seven Players

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 25: Mark Shapiro, President and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, looks on before game two of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Via MiLB.com:

All of the released players above never made it past rookie ball in the Blue Jays organization.

Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 05: Mark Shapiro, president and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game two against the New York Yankees of the American League or National League Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Here are their stats with Toronto before being released:

  • Enyer Dominguez: 7.48 ERA, 2.22 WHIP, 15 SO, 21 1/3 IP
  • Danny Martinez: 11.76 ERA, 2.71 WHIP, 20 SO, 20 2/3 IP
  • Juarlin Soto: .223 BA, .679 OPS, 2 HR, 46 RBI, 422 AB
  • Cesar Cerezo: 2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 15 SO, 2.76 ERA
  • Alexander Garcia: 5.84 ERA, 2.35 WHIP, 5 SO, 12 1/3 IP
  • Randy Soto: .216 BA, .691 OPS, 1 HR, 48 RBI, 385 AB
  • David Hernandez: 12.12 ERA, 2.58 WHIP, 28 SO, 26 IP

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 28: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Kazuma Okamoto #7 after Okamoto hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning during a game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on August 28, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays have had a disappointing season, but they’re still in the thick of the postseason race.

With a 66-70 (.485) record, Toronto is just 2 1/2 games back of the final American League Wild Card spot.

Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 28: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays receives the Home Run Jacket from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning during a game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on August 28, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

There are several teams in the AL Wild Card race. The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles are each just 2 1/2 games back of the final spot. The Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners are four back.

While the Blue Jays will likely miss the postseason, it’s certainly possible. Winning the division is probably out of the question for them, as they are 15 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East, but claiming the final Wild Card spot is within the realm of possibility.

Game 2 of the three-game set between the Blue Jays and Mariners at the Rogers Centre is slated to begin at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Release 7 Players From Organization Amid Mariners Series

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