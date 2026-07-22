Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release Of 26-Year-Old Catcher From Organization

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays continued their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Canada.

They lost by a score of 12-2.

There are two more games left in the series (and the Blue Jays trail 2-0).

Blue Jays Announce Release Of 26-Year-Old Catcher

During their series with the Rays, news came out that the Blue Jays had released Adam Hackenberg from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 21) “New Hampshire Fisher Cats released C Adam Hackenberg.”

Hackenberg did not play in a game for the Blue Jays.

He had been on a Minor League deal (and reached as high as Triple-A).

Lancaster Stormers had written (on April 16): “Signed, sealed and immediately delivered elsewhere😅 Congratulations to Adam Hackenberg for having his contract purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays! Adam will report to AAA Buffalo Bisons!🔥”

Hackenberg batted .297 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 39 Minor Legue games this season.

He could be a good addition to another team in need of catching depth.

The 26-year-old was picked in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox.

He had spent five seasons with the White Sox’ organization.

That said, Hackenberg has yet to make his MLB debut.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off an incredible year where they made the World Series for the first time since the 1993 season.

That said, they have struggled through the first half of 2026.

Right now, the Blue Jays are at the bottom of the American League East with a 46-55 record in 101 games.

Following their series with the Rays, they will visit Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Fenway Park.