Toronto Blue Jays Release 3 Players From Organization During Red Sox Series

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off 6-0 win on Saturday.

That said, the two teams are tied up 1-1 heading into the finale.

Toronto Blue Jays Release 3 Players From Organization

Ahead of Sunday’s game, news came out that the Blue Jays had released multiple players from their organization.

They released to players at the Double-A level.

Brian Crawford of Jays Prospects wrote: “The #BlueJays have released OF Jackson Hornung and C Patrick Winkel from their Double-A roster according to MiLB Transactions.”

The Blue Jays also released a player at the Triple-A level.

MLB.com wrote: “Buffalo Bisons released RF Je’Von Ward.”