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Toronto Blue Jays Release 3 Players From Organization During Red Sox Series

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 20: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game seven of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners at the Rogers Centre on October 20, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off 6-0 win on Saturday.

That said, the two teams are tied up 1-1 heading into the finale.

Toronto Blue Jays Release 3 Players From Organization

GettyToronto Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider speaks during a press conference after being named interim manager of the team, at Rogers Centre on July 13, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. 

Ahead of Sunday’s game, news came out that the Blue Jays had released multiple players from their organization.

They released to players at the Double-A level.

Brian Crawford of Jays Prospects wrote: “The #BlueJays have released OF Jackson Hornung and C Patrick Winkel from their Double-A roster according to MiLB Transactions.”

The Blue Jays also released a player at the Triple-A level.

MLB.com wrote: “Buffalo Bisons released RF Je’Von Ward.”

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Release 3 Players From Organization During Red Sox Series

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