On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
They are coming off 6-0 win on Saturday.
That said, the two teams are tied up 1-1 heading into the finale.
Toronto Blue Jays Release 3 Players From Organization
Ahead of Sunday’s game, news came out that the Blue Jays had released multiple players from their organization.
They released to players at the Double-A level.
Brian Crawford of Jays Prospects wrote: “The #BlueJays have released OF Jackson Hornung and C Patrick Winkel from their Double-A roster according to MiLB Transactions.”
The Blue Jays also released a player at the Triple-A level.
MLB.com wrote: “Buffalo Bisons released RF Je’Von Ward.”
0 Comments
More Heavy on Blue Jays
Loading more stories
Toronto Blue Jays Release 3 Players From Organization During Red Sox Series