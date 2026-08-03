Blue Jays Release Pair of Pitchers After Acquiring Jose Soriano

The Toronto Blue Jays released two pitchers from the organization after they acquired Jose Soriano.

Toronto acquired star starting pitcher Jose Soriano for the team’s second-ranked prospect Arjun Nimmala and two other prospects not in the team’s top 30. It was a bold move as Soriano will be behind Dylan Cease as the team’s No. 2 starter for years to come.

However, after the trade was made official, the Blue Jays released a pair of pitchers from Single-A Dunedin. According to the MiLB transactions log, Toronto released 6-foot-10 right-hander Mason Davenport and right-hander Noah Palmese.

Davenport signed as a free agent in 2025 and is in his first pro season in affiliated ball. He began the year in Rookie ball, going 2-3 with a 4.22 ERA in 17 games out of the bullpen. The 6-foot-10 right-hander was promoted to Single-A and struggled, going 0-1 with a 14.34 ERA in 13 games, which led to his release.

Palmese, meanwhile, was selected in the 14th round of the 2025 MLB Draft by Toronto out of Webber International. He began his pro career in Rookie ball, and he went 0-0 with a 3.55 ERA in 17 games out of the bullpen and was promoted to Dunedin. He went 1-3 with a 10.69 ERA out of the bullpen in Single-A, and the Blue Jays opted to release him.

Blue Jays Acquire Soriano

Toronto made the first blockbuster deal on trade deadline day, acquiring Soriano.

Soriano is under team control through 2028. So, he will be a key part of the Blue Jays’ rotation for years to come. The official trade is that the Blue Jays are acquiring Soriano and dealing SS Arjun Nimmala (Toronto’s No. 2 prospect), OF Eddie Micheletti and RHP Angel Rivero to the Angels.

Soriano has been stellar this season as he’s 9-6 with a 3.29 ERA in 22 starts. The hard-throwing right-hander can reach triple digits and will be a key part of Toronto’s rotation for years to come.

The big part of the return is Nimmala, who’s a Top-100 prospect in baseball. Nimmala is in Double-A and is hitting .265 with 8 home runs and 34 RBIs, but was passed by JoJo Parker as the Blue Jays’ top prospect and shortstop of the future.

Toronto Trades Gausman

The Blue Jays also traded away starting pitcher Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Toronto acquired prospects SS Ty Southisene (previously Cubs’ No. 13 prospect) and OF Brett Bateman (No. 21). It was a low return, but Gausman is a pending free agent. Blue Jays manager John Schneider called him the best free agent signing in franchise history.

“I think Kev will go down as one of the best free-agent signings this organization has made, especially from a pitching standpoint,” Schneider said. “He’s remarkably consistent, a professional, a good teammate, low maintenance. Everything that you want in a front-line dude. He pitched in big games, the postseason, the World Series and Opening Day. He’s exactly what you’re hoping for.”

Gausman is 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA in 23 starts this season. However, he has proven to be a solid playoff pitcher and will help bolster the Cubs’ rotation.