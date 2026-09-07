Blue Jays Urged to Replace Spencer Arrighetti With 12-Year Veteran Pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays could be forced to make a necessary move with their rotation.

Toronto’s rotation has been depleted by injuries, which forced Spencer Arrighetti into the rotation, yet he’s struggled.

After the Blue Jays’ 6-1 loss to Kansas City on Sunday, Toronto is urged to make a bold move with its rotation.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Start Michael Lorenzen

With Jameson Taillon getting injured in his last start, Toronto is now seemingly down to three starters, along with Arrighetti, who isn’t fully built up and has struggled.

Toronto still could use a bullpen game once every fifth start, but the Blue Jays could also replace Arrighetti. Blue Jays analyst Avery Chenier of the Gate 14 Podcast urges Toronto to start 12-year veteran MLB pitcher Michael Lorenzen in favor of Arrighetti next time out.

“Lorenzen gets the first try in my book. Not a good option. It’s a name who’s done it before. It’s kind of like putting Taillon out there,” Chenier said on the Gate 14 podcast.

Lorenzen could get the next start, as he has been a starting pitcher in the MLB in the past. He’s also proven he can be an effective fifth starter, which is what Toronto needs.

The Blue Jays signed Lorenzen on August 27 after he was released by the Colorado Rockies. The veteran struggled this year. With Toronto, he’s 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in 3 games over 6 innings, while recording one save.

Lorenzen is in his 12th MLB season and is 57-66 with a 4.40 ERA in 424 games, including 144 starts.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are back to .500 and now 1 game back of a Wild Card spot.

Toronto is set to begin a three-game road series against the Athletics on Monday. The Blue Jays will enter the series with Dylan Cease and Jose Soriano set to start the first two games, and how the final series goes is uncertain.

“We’ve been talking about it for a little bit, and there are definitely a couple routes to take, and I think it really depends on the efficiency of definitely Dylan and Jose and Max and how they can recover and how they can come back,” said manager John Schneider. “There will probably be a couple games where you may have to get a little bit creative, not a bullpen game per se, but try to grasp some matchups that you like. But a lot will be dictated by what those three do.”

Arrighetti, meanwhile, was frustrated with his outing, as he has continued to struggle since he was acquired by the Blue Jays.

Toronto is 72-72.