Toronto Blue Jays Star Reportedly On Trading Block Ahead Of Deadline

On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series (at home) with the St. Louis Cardinals.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games over Washington Nationals.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday.

George Springer finished with one hit, one walk, one RBI and one run.

Toronto Blue Jays Star Reportedly On Trading Block

With the trade deadline coming up, the Blue Jays have been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, George Springer is available.

Nightengale wrote (via his article on USA Today): “The Blue Jays are willing to trade George Springer, who’s in the final year of his contract, but there’s limited demand for right-handed hitting DHs.”

Looking At Springer

Springer was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros.

In that span, Springer made three MLB All-Star Games (and won the 2017 World Series title).

Springer is in the middle of his 6th season playing for the Blue Jays.

He has made one All-Star game with the franchise (2022).

Right now, the 36-year-old is batting .234 with 71 hits, 12 home runs, 34 RBIs, 37 runs and seven stolen bases in 78 games.

There is no question that Springer could be a good addition to contending team.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are in the middle of a tough year after reaching Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

Right now, they are the last-place team in the American League East with a 50-59 record in 109 games.

Over their last ten games, the Blue Jays have gone 4-6 (and they are 26-30 in 56 games at home).