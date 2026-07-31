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Toronto Blue Jays Star Reportedly On Trading Block Ahead Of Deadline

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 20: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game seven of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners at the Rogers Centre on October 20, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series (at home) with the St. Louis Cardinals.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games over Washington Nationals.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday.

George Springer finished with one hit, one walk, one RBI and one run.

Toronto Blue Jays Star Reportedly On Trading Block

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

With the trade deadline coming up, the Blue Jays have been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, George Springer is available.

Nightengale wrote (via his article on USA Today): “The Blue Jays are willing to trade George Springer, who’s in the final year of his contract, but there’s limited demand for right-handed hitting DHs.”

Looking At Springer

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 13, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Springer was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros.

In that span, Springer made three MLB All-Star Games (and won the 2017 World Series title).

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Springer is in the middle of his 6th season playing for the Blue Jays.

He has made one All-Star game with the franchise (2022).

Right now, the 36-year-old is batting .234 with 71 hits, 12 home runs, 34 RBIs, 37 runs and seven stolen bases in 78 games.

There is no question that Springer could be a good addition to contending team.

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on July 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Blue Jays are in the middle of a tough year after reaching Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

Right now, they are the last-place team in the American League East with a 50-59 record in 109 games.

Over their last ten games, the Blue Jays have gone 4-6 (and they are 26-30 in 56 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Star Reportedly On Trading Block Ahead Of Deadline

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