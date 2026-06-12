Blue Jays Reveal Catching Plan After Alejandro Kirk Returns From Injury

The Toronto Blue Jays welcome back Alejandro Kirk after missing two months with a fractured thumb. With the All-Star returning, it created a roster crunch behind the plate. Toronto designated veteran catcher Tyler Heineman for assignment, opening up a bigger role for Brandon Valenzuela in the future.

Keeping Valenzuela’s bat in the lineup creates a different type of conundrum for the Blue Jays. However, they may have a solution to that. Manager John Schneider told SportsNet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith that they may move George Springer to the outfield to free up the designated hitter spot.

For the first game since Kirk’s return, Springer starts at DH and Valenzuela is not in the lineup. That may be down to matchups, as the Blue Jays face a left-handed starter in Ryan Weathers.

As Kirk eases back into action, there will be plenty of starts behind the plate for Valenzuela. When the All-Star catcher gets more of the playing time at the position, that’s when Schneider will have to make more drastic changes to the lineup.

Brandon Valenzuela Forces Blue Jays to Change Lineup

Pressed into duty as a result of Kirk’s injury, Brandon Valenzuela rose to the occasion. The rookie catcher has been a key bat in the Blue Jays lineup, slashing .252/.333/.457 with seven home runs and a 121 wRC+ in his first 46 MLB games.

Underlying metrics support Valenzuela’s strong work at the plate. Based on his batted ball data, Statcast’s expected stats have a .264 xBA, .450 xSLG, and a .349 xwOBA. Add in strong defensive grades (+5 Defensive Runs Saved, +7 Fielding Run Value), and the Blue Jays have another controllable frontline starting catcher.

The club has already invested in Kirk, inking the 27-year-old to a $58 million extension that runs through 2030. With Valenzuela’s emergence, he also demands regular playing time as well. That could mean getting him some starts at the DH spot and other positions like first base.

Moving Springer into the outfield is their best solution for now. Ultimately, it’s about putting together the best lineup to win games. Sometimes, there are tradeoffs an organization needs to make to accommodate a 121 wRC+ hitter.

Where Does George Springer Fit in the Outfield

There will have to be some concessions in the outfield. The Blue Jays’ roster, as designed, did not anticipate Brandon Valenzuela being more than a defensive-minded catcher. His offensive breakout certainly was a pleasant surprise, one they have to adjust to.

Springer is the player who’s most affected, in terms of playing time. He’ll cede some DH starts to Valenzuela and get some starts in the outfield. Manager John Schneider will have to navigate keeping all his best hitters in the lineup as much as possible.

Another possibility is a reduced role for the 36-year-old, who has a .633 OPS on the season. His underlying metrics are poor in 2026, as his quality of contact has suffered. He currently has a .219 xBA, .362 xSLG, and a .298 xwOBA.

Springer is in the final year of a six-year, $126 million deal he signed with the Blue Jays after the 2020 season. Overall, the contract has gone well for the club, even if the final year has been bumpy.

The club placed starting center fielder Daulton Varsho on the 10-day injured list, backdating it to June 10. They expect it to be a minimal stint, per Nicholson-Smith, meaning he’ll be back on June 20.

While Varsho is out, Nathan Lukes projects as the starting center fielder against right-handed pitchers. That could open up some starts in right field for Springer. However, once Varsho returns, they face another difficult roster crunch.