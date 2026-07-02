Blue Jays Prospect Suffers Another Injury Setback Following Recent Return

The Toronto Blue Jays are going through one of the most intriguing seasons in recent history, and after the team reached the 2025 World Series, they’ve been dealing with injuries all season long in 2026 as they look to go one step further this time around.

Whether it be Alejandro Kirk, George Springer, Dylan Cease or countless others, the injuries have held them back from consistency, with the team currently sitting in third place in the American League East with a 41-46 record. That leaves them with some big decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline, and with some prospects that could play a role at the next level, they may have to move on from some of them if they wish to improve their team in the immediate future.

Ricky Tiedemann Suffers Another Injury Setback

One of those prospects is Ricky Tiedemann, a former third-round pick for the team that has long been seen as one of, if not their best pitching prospect beyond current MLB star Trey Yesavage. Unfortunately, he underwent Tommy John surgery back in 2024, missing the remainder of that season and the 2025 campaign before returning fully healthy ahead of 2026.

On paper, he could be a star at the Major League level, as he has a high velocity fastball as a lefty along with a great arsenal of pitches, but unfortunately his injury situation continues to worsen. After two stars this year in rookie ball, Tiedemann is now dealing with another injury setback, as Ben Nicholson-Smith is reporting that Tiedemann is having to get injections in his neck to deal with discomfort in the neck/shoulder area.

This doesn’t signal a long-term issue that the Blue Jays may have to deal with, but given that he’s made just 10 starts between rookie ball and AAA since the beginning of 2024, it’s something that may worry them immensely.

Should the Blue Jays Deal Ricky Tiedemann?

Currently, Tiedemann is the Blue Jays No. 4 ranked prospect according to MLB.com, and when healthy, he’s shown that he has the size and the potential to be a genuine frontline starter at the top level. Despite this potential, the injury situation is one that the Blue Jays must be fearing, and with the team looking for upgrades at the deadline, the question now needs to be asked, should the Blue Jays deal Tiedemann for immediate help?

The minor league numbers don’t look great and the injury history is worrisome, but for a team that’s not looking to compete in the near future, betting on the upside of a 23-year-old that posted a 3.68 ERA across eight appearances in his last fully healthy season could be the way to go.

Ultimately, Toronto won’t want to deal JoJo Parker, who is shaping up as a potential star of the future and long-term replacement for Andres Gimenez, and if Tiedemann can net them immediate help, don’t be shocked to see them move the talented starter, even if he still has immense upside and unrealized potential.