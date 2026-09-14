Toronto Blue Jays Quickly Demote 24-Year-Old Before Tigers Series

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays will kick off their series against the Detroit Tigers.

The Blue Jays will be aiming to keep their momentum going during this series, as they have won each of their last two games.

Now, as Toronto prepares for their series against the Tigers, they have demoted one of their promising young pitchers.

Toronto Blue Jays Demote Pitcher Ricky Tiedemann to Triple-A Buffalo

Ahead of Toronto’s series opener against the Tigers, they have announced that they have demoted pitcher Ricky Tiedemann to Triple-A Buffalo.

Tiedemann heading to Triple-A Buffalo comes just a few days after he was called up to Toronto’s roster. Now, he will be heading back to Triple-A Buffalo and will be aiming to impress in the process.

Looking at Tiedemann

Tiedemann has appeared in his first five career MLB games this season with Toronto. During them, he has posted a 0-0 record, a 1.50 ERA, and eight strikeouts.

With numbers like these, Tiedemann has undoubtedly been showing plenty of promise with the major league club. Due to this, it would not be surprising in the slightest if he lands another call-up to the Blue Jays’ roster in the near future.

Tiedemann has also made 11 minor league appearances this season, where he has a 0-1 record, a 3.75 ERA, and 17 strikeouts. Overall, the 24-year-old pitcher has been having a strong season, and it will be intriguing to see what he can do during the final stretch of the campaign from here.