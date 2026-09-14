Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Quickly Demote 24-Year-Old Before Tigers Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
Getty
TORONTO, CANADA - AUGUST 15: Ricky Tiedemann #33 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the New York Yankees during the second inning of an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays will kick off their series against the Detroit Tigers.

The Blue Jays will be aiming to keep their momentum going during this series, as they have won each of their last two games.

Now, as Toronto prepares for their series against the Tigers, they have demoted one of their promising young pitchers.

Toronto Blue Jays Demote Pitcher Ricky Tiedemann to Triple-A Buffalo

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 15: Ricky Tiedemann #33 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media after being called up from Triple-A ahead of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Ahead of Toronto’s series opener against the Tigers, they have announced that they have demoted pitcher Ricky Tiedemann to Triple-A Buffalo.

Tiedemann heading to Triple-A Buffalo comes just a few days after he was called up to Toronto’s roster. Now, he will be heading back to Triple-A Buffalo and will be aiming to impress in the process.

Looking at Tiedemann

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 15: Ricky Tiedemann #33 of the Toronto Blue Jays smiles with teammate Brandon Valenzuela #59 before being relieved by manager John Schneider during the third inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Tiedemann has appeared in his first five career MLB games this season with Toronto. During them, he has posted a 0-0 record, a 1.50 ERA, and eight strikeouts.

With numbers like these, Tiedemann has undoubtedly been showing plenty of promise with the major league club. Due to this, it would not be surprising in the slightest if he lands another call-up to the Blue Jays’ roster in the near future.

Tiedemann has also made 11 minor league appearances this season, where he has a 0-1 record, a 3.75 ERA, and 17 strikeouts. Overall, the 24-year-old pitcher has been having a strong season, and it will be intriguing to see what he can do during the final stretch of the campaign from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Quickly Demote 24-Year-Old Before Tigers Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x