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Toronto Blue Jays Quickly Promote 24-Year-Old Pitcher During Royals Series

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New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, CANADA - AUGUST 15: Ricky Tiedemann #33 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media after being called up from Triple-A ahead of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Kansas City Royals for the second game of their three-game series on Saturday. After defeating the Royals by a 9-2 final in their last game, Toronto will be looking to stay hot and pick up another victory.

As the Blue Jays prepare for their Saturday game against the Royals, they have now quickly promoted one of their young pitchers from Triple-A.

Toronto Blue Jays Quickly Promote Ricky Tiedemann to MLB Roster

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 15: Ricky Tiedemann #33 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the New York Yankees during the second inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays have announced that they have promoted pitcher Ricky Tiedemann to their major league roster. In addition, they shared that pitcher Jameson Taillon has been placed back on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation.

Tiedemann certainly landed this latest call-up very quickly, as he was just assigned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Now, one day later, he is right back on Toronto’s roster and will be looking to make an impact.

Tiedemann’s 2026 Season With the Blue Jays So Far

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 15: Ricky Tiedemann #33 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks on the field after being called up from Triple-A ahead of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Tiedemann has made his first two career MLB appearances this season with the Blue Jays, where he has a 0-0 record, a 3.38 ERA, and two strikeouts. During his most recent appearance on Sep. 1 against the Cleveland Guardians, he did not allow a run and threw two walks in one inning pitched.

Tiedemann has spent most of this season in the minors. In 11 minor league games this season, he has a 0-1 record, a 3.75 ERA, and 17 strikeouts. Overall, he has been solid in the minors and will now be aiming to make a difference for Toronto after landing this latest call-up as they push for a playoff spot.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Toronto Blue Jays Quickly Promote 24-Year-Old Pitcher During Royals Series

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