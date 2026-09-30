Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins Comments on John Schneider’s Future

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins commented on the future of manager John Schneider and the rest of the team’s coaching staff.

One season after the Blue Jays won 94 games and made it to Game 7 of the World Series in 2025, the Blue Jays went 79-83 and finished in last place in the American League East in 2026.

That has called into question the future of Schneider and the rest of the Blue Jays’ coaching staff, as some fans and media believe a change could be necessary.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Speaking to reporters at the Blue Jays’ second-ending media availability, Atkins said he’s confident in the coaching staff.

“Meeting with media for a Blue Jays post-mortem, Ross Atkins said offence is a focus but team must ‘drill down in every area and understand every possible opportunity for improvement.’ Asked about possible changes to John Schneider’s coaching staff, he replied: ‘We feel good about the group that’s in place and we’re going to work through that process.'”

Blue Jays Need to Be Better in 2027

Regardless of whether or not the Blue Jays’ coaching staff will return next season, it’s obvious that the team as a whole needs to be better next year, or else the team will suffer a similar fate to what it did this year, when it was one of the most disappointing teams in the entire league.

While Schneider is not the only person to blame for the Blue Jays’ downfall, he did make some very questionable decisions at times, including refusing to move struggling first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. down in the batting order or using Jeff Hoffman as the team’s closer early in the season when it was clear that he wasn’t suited for the role.

Hitting coach David Popkins, as well, went from being a hero in Toronto in 2025 when the team had an elite offense to being criticized in 2026 when the Blue Jays finished last in runs scored. But it appears that his job is safe for now, though Atkins will further evaluate everything.