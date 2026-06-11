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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Decision After Recent Tigers Trade

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TORONTO, ON - JULY 13: Toronto Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider speaks during a press conference after being named interim manager of the team, at Rogers Centre on July 13, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays completed their series with the Philadelphia Phillies (at home) in Canada.

They lost by a score of 7-4.

The Blue Jays now have the day off on Thursday (before a series with the New York Yankees that starts on Friday).

Blue Jays Announce Roster Decision

GettyConnor Seabold #43 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced that they had designated Connor Seabold for assignment.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic wrote: “Connor Seabold has been DFA’d to make room for Max Scherzer on the #BlueJays roster”

Seabold appeared in five games for the Blue Jays, going 0-0 with an 8.10 ERA.

He had recently been acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers last month.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com wrote (on May 27): “#BlueJays announce they’ve acquired RHP Connor Seabold from the Tigers in exchange for LHP Juanmi Vasquez. Seabold had recently been DFA’d by the Tigers. He had a 3.45 ERA over 11 appearances and can pitch multiple innings as a reliever / swingman type.”

GettyConnor Seabold #43 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on April 5, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Seabold had gone 1-0 with 3.45 ERA in 11 games for the Tigers.

Seabold’s MLB Background

GettyPitcher Connor Seabold #67 of the Boston Red Sox heads to the dugout after giving up four runs in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 26, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Seabold was picked in the 3rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Tigers and Blue Jays, the 30-year-old has also spent time with the Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays over five MLB seasons.

Over 56 career games, Seabold has gone 2-11 with a 7.30 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him.

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyBrandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with teammates after hitting the walk-off RBI single to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 9, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays will enter their series with the Yankees as the third-place team in the American League West with a 33-36 record in 69 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and 20-16 in 36 games at home in Canada).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Decision After Recent Tigers Trade

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