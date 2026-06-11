Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Decision After Recent Tigers Trade

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays completed their series with the Philadelphia Phillies (at home) in Canada.

They lost by a score of 7-4.

The Blue Jays now have the day off on Thursday (before a series with the New York Yankees that starts on Friday).

Blue Jays Announce Roster Decision

Before Wednesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced that they had designated Connor Seabold for assignment.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic wrote: “Connor Seabold has been DFA’d to make room for Max Scherzer on the #BlueJays roster”

Seabold appeared in five games for the Blue Jays, going 0-0 with an 8.10 ERA.

He had recently been acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers last month.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com wrote (on May 27): “#BlueJays announce they’ve acquired RHP Connor Seabold from the Tigers in exchange for LHP Juanmi Vasquez. Seabold had recently been DFA’d by the Tigers. He had a 3.45 ERA over 11 appearances and can pitch multiple innings as a reliever / swingman type.”

Seabold had gone 1-0 with 3.45 ERA in 11 games for the Tigers.

Seabold’s MLB Background

Seabold was picked in the 3rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Tigers and Blue Jays, the 30-year-old has also spent time with the Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays over five MLB seasons.

Over 56 career games, Seabold has gone 2-11 with a 7.30 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays will enter their series with the Yankees as the third-place team in the American League West with a 33-36 record in 69 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and 20-16 in 36 games at home in Canada).