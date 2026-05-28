Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Decision After Recent Trade

On Thursday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Blue Jays are coming off a series where they took two out of three from the Miami Marlins.

They also made a trade (on Wednesday).

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Connor Seabold from the Tigers in exchange for Minor League LHP Juanmi Vasquez. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP José Berríos has been transferred to the 60-day IL.”

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Decision

Following the trade, the Blue Jays announced another roster move.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic wrote: “Chase Lee has indeed been optioned back to AAA Buffalo to make room for Connor Seabold on the #BlueJays roster”

Lee has appeared in three games for the Blue Jays in 2026.

He is in his first season with the franchise after spending his rookie year with the Tigers.

Over 35 career games, the 27-year-old has gone 4-1 with a 4.43 ERA.

In Triple-A, Lee has gone 0-1 with a 1.83 ERA in 15 games this season.

If he continues to play well for the Buffalo Bisons, Lee could likely get another chance later in the year (for the Blue Jays).

Alabama Pro Updates wrote (on March 25): “Chase Lee has officially been assigned to the Buffalo Bisons by the Toronto Blue Jays. He was the last roster move by the Jays before the Opening Day deadline today.”

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays come into their series with the Orioles as the third-place team in the American League East with a 27-29 record in 56 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 10-16 in 26 games on the road away from Canada).

Following four games in Baltimore, the Blue Jays will visit the Atlanta Braves on June 2 at Truist Park.

Last season, they reached the 2025 World Series.