Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Move on Former Top Pick During Tigers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays made a roster announcement during their series against the Detroit Tigers.

Toronto lost the series opener 6-5 in a game in which the Blue Jays led 2-0 going into the seventh and 5-4 going into the eighth.

With the loss, the Blue Jays fell to 75-76 and remain 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Move

During the Blue Jays series against the Tigers, Toronto announced which players would be going to the Arizona Fall League.

One of the more notable names is left-handed pitcher Brandon Barriera who the Blue Jays selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. However, he has dealt with a plethora of injuries and has struggled as he’s no longer the top prospect he once was considered to be.

The full list of Blue Jays players going to the Arizona Fall League is as follows:

OF Jake Casey

OF Jake Cook

C Aaron Parker

SP Jake Bloss

SP Fernando Perez

P Brandon Barriera

P Yondrei Rojas

P Gilberto Batista

Barriera is in High-A Vancouver, where he had a 12.46 ERA in 2 games out of the bullpen. The left-hander may be forced to be a reliever now due to the injuries, but his command is still a major issue. In his minor league career, he’s 0-6 with a 5.59 ERA in 28 games, as he’s barely pitched due to injuries. Barriera is no longer ranked in Toronto’s top 30 prospects.

The other notable name for Blue Jays fans on the list is Jake Bloss. Toronto acquired Bloss in July of 2024 from the Houston Astros along with Joey Loperfido and Will Wagner for Yusei Kikuchi. Bloss had already pitched in the majors, but he’s dealt with injuries, as he was forced to have elbow surgery.

Bloss is 0-4 with a 6.18 ERA in 11 starts this season as he rehabs back from injury. So, Toronto wants to get him more innings, which is why he’s going to the Arizona Fall League. Bloss could be in contention to compete for a rotation spot in 2027.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a frustrating loss to the Tigers in the series opener.

With Toronto batting for a playoff spot, every game matters; the loss was a tough one for the Blue Jays.

“Baseball is like that,” Jose Soriano said afterwards. “It’s sometimes going to be back and forth. Even the way I started the game, sometimes it’s going to happen.”

Although the Blue Jays bullpen blew it on Monday, manager John Schneider has full confidence in the group.

“They’ve all been really good,” he said. “We’ve relied on them really, really heavily. They’re a huge reason why we are where we are. And they’re going to continue to be (relied upon) down the stretch.”

Toronto will look to even up the series on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET.